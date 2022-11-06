Charles Leclerc Isn't Happy With Ferrari's 2026 F1 Championship Win Deadline, Sets His Own

Formula 1 is defined by its fierce competition as much as it is by the ridiculously fast race cars. That competition does not only bring entertainment to the fans but also drama and anxiety to the people who take part in it. Most, if not all, drivers want to be the best there is, and they want to fight for wins and championships.
Even so, some are more talented than others. That got them into better teams, with higher chances of achieving their dreams. One such driver is Charles Leclerc, who started his F1 career at Alfa Romeo in 2018. This was followed by a meteoric rise to a Ferrari seat after just one year in the sport. It was there that he proved himself against Sebastian Vettel, a four-time World Champion.
However, Ferrari hasn’t quite managed to give him a title-winning car just yet, and the young Monegasque prodigy is getting restless in his desire to claim the crown. Leclerc is looking to achieve this as early as 2023, but that seems like a lofty goal. While it is true that the team has made huge leaps in performance from their disastrous 2020 season and mediocre 2021 performance, they are still not in a position to fight for the title.
This led Leclerc to say in an interview with Motorsport, “Exactly! I know that the President (John Elkann) has said that it is a goal to be achieved by 2026, but as a pilot, I cannot think about this deadline. I am very impatient, I will prepare and do everything possible to be World Champion in 2023”
He then continued by stating, “I have a contract until the end of the 2024 season, and today I see this deadline as a long way off. I have always loved Ferrari, I want to win a World title with this team, and I want to do it as soon as possible. When the time comes to evaluate the future I'll think about it, but I love this team,” when asked about his future at Ferrari.
This is a troubling statement, as it hints at the possibility that his desire to win with Ferrari might lose the battle against his drive to become champion. Some people might cast this aside as insignificant, but let’s not forget Sebastian Vettel shared a similar sentiment when he first joined the Scuderia. Even so, the key thing to take away from this interview is that the young driver is more motivated than ever, and he won’t go down without a fight next year.
