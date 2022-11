A Rare Puch 230 GE in Camper Configuration Has the Swiss Army Seal of Approval

If you find this Puch camper selling on Bring a Trailer looking a little too close to the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, it isn’t by accident. Mercedes-Benz developed the legendary off-roader with the help of the Austrians of Steyr-Daimler-Puch. The Graz company was eventually tasked with building the G-Class, which started life as the W460 military vehicle.According to an agreement between the two companies, the G-Wagen was sold under the Puch brand in certain European countries. The reason was strong brand recognition in these markets, thanks to the successful Haflinger and Pinzgauer all-terrain vehicles. On the other hand, the G-Class was marketed as a Mercedes-Benz in Germany, but it didn’t become the luxury off-roader we know today until the W463 generation started in 1989.At the same time, the military W460 was revised with a new powertrain under the W461 moniker . Unlike the W463, which had an improved chassis, the military W461 kept the chassis from the previous generation. One key characteristic of the military version was the 24-volt electrical system, also present on this Puch 230 GE selling on Bring a Trailer. According to its description, the Swiss military used the G-Wagen before it was acquired by the seller and imported to the US in February 2019. The off-roader was subsequently outfitted as a camper, despite its small footprint. The hardtop hides rear bench seats that convert to a sleeping surface and a kitchenette offering most utensils expected from the bigger camper vans. It features a sink with a freshwater pump and a portable butane stove, among others. The Puch is fitted with 100-watt solar panels and a house battery to offer comfort even when away from civilization.The Puch is a real G-Wagen, offering impressive offroad capabilities. It features a 4x4 system with a dual-range transfer case and a locking rear differential. The 2.3-liter M102 inline-four engine features Bosch K-Jetronic fuel injection to deliver 116 horsepower and is mated to a four-speed automatic transmission. If you’re interested, you’ll find this rare Puch 230 GE on Bring a Trailer , where three bidders raised the stakes to a measly $7,500.