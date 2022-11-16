Awesome Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 4×4 Roadtrek Camper Proved Itself in Alaskan Adventure

The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is a wonderful platform used by premium motorhome builders. The 4x4 configuration is, of course, preferred, and when doubled by the heavy-duty configuration of the Sprinter 3500, it makes for a wonderful overlander.
We know Mercedes-Benz Sprinter-based motorhomes are among the best in the industry, thanks to a blend of comfort, space, and capabilities that few other vans can match. This 2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 4x4 van was used by Roadtrek Motorhomes for their CS Adventurous Class B motorhome and inherited the magic afforded by 40 years of experience building some of the finest motorhomes in North America.
The Roadtrek camper spent time in several states before being acquired by the current owner in 2022. They used the motorhome for a two-month, 6,000-mile adventure across Alaska, Canada, and North West before heading to Pebble Beach in California and all the way home in Texas. It was an adventure of a lifetime, and the Roadtrek has proven perfect for the job, offering shelter on cold Alaskan nights and in California heat.
The Sprinter is powered by a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 mated to a five-speed automatic transmission. It relies on a dual-range transfer case and a 4x4 drivetrain to conquer difficult terrain, making it perfect for off-road and off-grid adventures. The dually rear axle allows the Sprinter to pack plenty of amenities inside, akin to a house on wheels.
The living quarters are equipped with heated floors, an amazing comfort feature that makes spending nights in the cold a pleasant experience. The kitchenette has a stainless steel sink, a Dometic gas cooktop, a convection microwave oven, and an AC/DC refrigerator/freezer. There’s also a wet bathroom with a shower, toilet, and sink.
The rear compartment can be configured as a lounge or a bedroom, and the power-folding sofa converts to a sleeping surface. The Roadtrek motorhome features six solar panels and a 3,000-watt inverter to electrify those wild nights. Six AGM batteries provide electricity at night, and a VoltStart system can automatically start the engine to top up the batteries when the solar panels are not enough. This awesome rig sells with no reserve on Bring a Trailer, with the highest bid at $68,000.
The Roadtrek camper spent time in several states before being acquired by the current owner in 2022. They used the motorhome for a two-month, 6,000-mile adventure across Alaska, Canada, and North West before heading to Pebble Beach in California and all the way home in Texas. It was an adventure of a lifetime, and the Roadtrek has proven perfect for the job, offering shelter on cold Alaskan nights and in California heat.
The Sprinter is powered by a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 mated to a five-speed automatic transmission. It relies on a dual-range transfer case and a 4x4 drivetrain to conquer difficult terrain, making it perfect for off-road and off-grid adventures. The dually rear axle allows the Sprinter to pack plenty of amenities inside, akin to a house on wheels.
The living quarters are equipped with heated floors, an amazing comfort feature that makes spending nights in the cold a pleasant experience. The kitchenette has a stainless steel sink, a Dometic gas cooktop, a convection microwave oven, and an AC/DC refrigerator/freezer. There’s also a wet bathroom with a shower, toilet, and sink.
The rear compartment can be configured as a lounge or a bedroom, and the power-folding sofa converts to a sleeping surface. The Roadtrek motorhome features six solar panels and a 3,000-watt inverter to electrify those wild nights. Six AGM batteries provide electricity at night, and a VoltStart system can automatically start the engine to top up the batteries when the solar panels are not enough. This awesome rig sells with no reserve on Bring a Trailer, with the highest bid at $68,000.