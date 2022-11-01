LM Creations Custom Shop Recreates the Famous Moto Guzzi V8 Racer in This Stunning Build

Moto Guzzi’s 1955 V8 500 GP racer is legendary. Built for the Moto Guzzi Grand Prix racing team for the 1955 to 1957 seasons, it boasts a 499cc V8 engine that outputs 79 hp/80 ps (59 kW) and a 171 mph (275 kph) top speed. Even though the two-wheeled racing model was retired after only two years, it left a lasting mark on motorcycle enthusiasts.