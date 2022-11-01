LM Creations Custom Shop Recreates the Famous Moto Guzzi V8 Racer in This Stunning Build

Customizers usually reimagine the motorcycle in different builds, which is precisely what the Dutch custom shop LM Creations did. It converted a 2021 Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber 100th Anniversary into a retro racer.
LM Creations is a design and engineering bureau specializing in automotive design. It implements CAD design, reverse engineering, and craftsmanship to build creations with a unique signature.
According to Bike Exif, LM Creation’s founder Luuc Muis worked on this project with France’s Motoplex Metz, a flagship store for Piaggio. A while ago, he went to their showroom in the Lorraine region and ended up talking about an anniversary project for Guzzi’s 100th birthday.
The standard V9 Bobber mainly stayed intact, but a few elements were added to distinguish the build. LM Creations installed a hand-shaped aluminum fairing and a GP-style gas tank. Initially, for the V8, the fairing was hand built of aluminum, so no two pieces were identical. It also looked a bit rough around the edges, so Luuc tried to replicate this detail.
It took him multiple tries until he managed to get it right. He kept the scoops on each side as a nod to Guzzi’s design but also made the fairing so that it could direct air into the V9’s cylinder heads.
The gas tank was built from scratch – it features knee indents and “wings” that mimic those on the V8. It has a classic raw aluminum effect that blends perfectly with the green finishes. Lots of effort went into creating this old-school look, with particular attention devoted to minor details.
An element that definitely stands out is the custom solo seat, upholstered in the Netherlands, further adding to the classy look. Luuc designed a new top yoke with integrated clip-ons and a mount for the OEM speedometer.
Regarding lighting, the motorcycle has a discreet taillight and combo LEDs for turn signals. The headlights are hidden away below the large fairing.
The team behind this motorcycle knew it had to be green, just like the V8. They chose a green hue out of Moto Guzzi’s modern-day catalog to add a bit of a modern twist to the two-wheeler.
Motoplex added some other notable details – the shoulders on the V9 black wheels were polished, and longer rear shocks were installed. The off-white grips complete the vintage look. Of course, the bold Moto Guzzi logo couldn’t miss from the build – it’s proudly emblazoned on the front.
This modern recreation of the iconic V8 is a fantastic way of celebrating Moto Guzzi entering its second century – well done to all those involved in the project.
LM Creations is a design and engineering bureau specializing in automotive design. It implements CAD design, reverse engineering, and craftsmanship to build creations with a unique signature.
According to Bike Exif, LM Creation’s founder Luuc Muis worked on this project with France’s Motoplex Metz, a flagship store for Piaggio. A while ago, he went to their showroom in the Lorraine region and ended up talking about an anniversary project for Guzzi’s 100th birthday.
The standard V9 Bobber mainly stayed intact, but a few elements were added to distinguish the build. LM Creations installed a hand-shaped aluminum fairing and a GP-style gas tank. Initially, for the V8, the fairing was hand built of aluminum, so no two pieces were identical. It also looked a bit rough around the edges, so Luuc tried to replicate this detail.
It took him multiple tries until he managed to get it right. He kept the scoops on each side as a nod to Guzzi’s design but also made the fairing so that it could direct air into the V9’s cylinder heads.
The gas tank was built from scratch – it features knee indents and “wings” that mimic those on the V8. It has a classic raw aluminum effect that blends perfectly with the green finishes. Lots of effort went into creating this old-school look, with particular attention devoted to minor details.
An element that definitely stands out is the custom solo seat, upholstered in the Netherlands, further adding to the classy look. Luuc designed a new top yoke with integrated clip-ons and a mount for the OEM speedometer.
Regarding lighting, the motorcycle has a discreet taillight and combo LEDs for turn signals. The headlights are hidden away below the large fairing.
The team behind this motorcycle knew it had to be green, just like the V8. They chose a green hue out of Moto Guzzi’s modern-day catalog to add a bit of a modern twist to the two-wheeler.
Motoplex added some other notable details – the shoulders on the V9 black wheels were polished, and longer rear shocks were installed. The off-white grips complete the vintage look. Of course, the bold Moto Guzzi logo couldn’t miss from the build – it’s proudly emblazoned on the front.
This modern recreation of the iconic V8 is a fantastic way of celebrating Moto Guzzi entering its second century – well done to all those involved in the project.