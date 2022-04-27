Jaguar Land Rover Announces Open Innovation Strategy for Creating Next-Gen Technologies

Jaguar Land Rover has announced a new Open Innovation strategy that will see them create next-generation technology alongside various industry partners such as start-ups, scale-ups and other “like-minded” external organizations. They’ll be working on electrification, connectivity, digital services, the metaverse, manufacturing, supply chain optimization and even sustainability.
The British brand will kick things off by opening a first-of-its-kind innovation hub in the UK, together with corporate innovation platform and investor, Plug and Play. Meanwhile, two other partnerships (with Cubo Itau and Firjan) will provide JLR with access to Latin America’s start-up ecosystem – Brazil, for example, is a very important business hub and it’s also home to one of Jaguar Land Rover’s production facilities.
Cubo Itau (located in Sao Paulo) hosts hundreds of start-ups not just from the automotive sector, but also fintech, agribusiness, healthcare and retail. JLR plan on playing a key role in Cubo’s recently created Smart Mobility Hub, which will focus on car-related innovations.
Furthermore, Open Innovation should aid JLR in their quest to achieve net zero by 2039, while also creating new value chains for the business. As for the Plug and Play platform, it will also provide access to a vast ecosystem of potential partners, enabling the premium carmaker to test new technologies and business models.
“With the launch of the Open Innovation platform, Jaguar Land Rover is looking at the entire mobility and sustainability ecosystem to offer an unparalleled customer experience, shaping the future of our industry, and paving the way to the future. We will explore everything from second-life batteries and circular economy to new fintech, insurtech and digital services – all aligned with Jaguar Land Rover as the proud creators of Modern Luxury,” said Jaguar Land Rover strategy and sustainability exec, Francois Dossa.
In order to get Open Innovation going, JLR appointed more than 70 so-called “champions” from across key business areas, such as sustainability, engineering, design, research and manufacturing.
Cubo Itau (located in Sao Paulo) hosts hundreds of start-ups not just from the automotive sector, but also fintech, agribusiness, healthcare and retail. JLR plan on playing a key role in Cubo’s recently created Smart Mobility Hub, which will focus on car-related innovations.
Furthermore, Open Innovation should aid JLR in their quest to achieve net zero by 2039, while also creating new value chains for the business. As for the Plug and Play platform, it will also provide access to a vast ecosystem of potential partners, enabling the premium carmaker to test new technologies and business models.
“With the launch of the Open Innovation platform, Jaguar Land Rover is looking at the entire mobility and sustainability ecosystem to offer an unparalleled customer experience, shaping the future of our industry, and paving the way to the future. We will explore everything from second-life batteries and circular economy to new fintech, insurtech and digital services – all aligned with Jaguar Land Rover as the proud creators of Modern Luxury,” said Jaguar Land Rover strategy and sustainability exec, Francois Dossa.
In order to get Open Innovation going, JLR appointed more than 70 so-called “champions” from across key business areas, such as sustainability, engineering, design, research and manufacturing.