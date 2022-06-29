Jaguar Planning Upmarket Move With Three Electric SUVs From 2025

Jaguar is set to switch its range to all-electric vehicles in 2025, and the brand is also planning several other changes after that point. One of those changes involves going upmarket, and the move also focuses on a new platform, which is called Panthera. Do you see what they did there?
The new product offensive will involve three models based on the new platform, and all are electric SUVs. According to reports, the trio of SUVs will lead Jaguar into the GPB 100,000 mark (ca. $121,000), and company executives want it to take on Bentley, among others. The objective is ambitious, but so is the goal of building exclusive electric vehicles with an 800-volt electric platform.
Not all the models that Jaguar will make after 2025 will be that expensive, though, and the company still plans to build between 50,000 and 60,000 units per year. As a reference, back in 2019, the Range Rover Velar achieved sales of 60,000 units. The Range Rover Sport was even more popular, while over 55,000 Range Rover models were sold.
As you know, Jaguar is part of a group that also has the Range Rover and Land Rover brands, so the company is well aware of what clients want from an SUV. Moreover, they know what they want from a luxury SUV, and the Jaguar brand has made a name for itself for premium vehicles that are also sporty, so adding a touch of exclusivity to that should not be an impossible task.
According to the Brits at Autocar, Jaguar's upcoming SUV range would involve two wheelbase versions for the upcoming models based on the Panthera platform.
There will be a model in two body styles with a standard wheelbase, one being a two-door electric SUV, while the other is a five-door model, and it would be priced around GBP 100,000 (ca. $121,000).
Meanwhile, the second tier would be the flagship of the range, which will have a longer wheelbase, as well as a dual-motor all-wheel-drive configuration as standard. Depending on the features and equipment, the described luxury SUV would start at about GBP 120,000 (ca. $ 145,000), but the marque wants to offer bespoke options and materials for it to raise prices to an even higher level.
