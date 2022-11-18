Mercedes-Benz Follows Tesla's Lead, Wants More Money for Improved EV Acceleration

Mercedes-Benz is getting ready to let some of its U.S. customers enjoy a better version of their vehicles. Of course, this won’t be offered for free. It costs $1,200, excluding taxes. Here’s the deal.
It looks like the battery-electric vehicle (BEV) era will not come with many opportunities for tuning. Unless, of course, you are a software engineer and work for a carmaker that sells this type of vehicle. Then, you could develop all sorts of artificial limitations, which can be removed only through after-sale upgrades. But let's look at what Mercedes-Benz is offering in this respect.
The German automaker recently went all-in on the battery-electric strategy. Even the G-Wagen will be turned into an electrified zero-tailpipe emission behemoth sometime in 2024. Currently, it offers the EQB, the EQS Sedan, and the EQS SUV in the U.S. Other markets have more options. For example, besides the models destined for America, Mercedes-Benz also sells the EQE, the EQA, the EQC, the EQE SUV, and the EQV in its home country. This list is prone to expand as time goes by until there will be nothing left but all-electric models. It's worth noting that the EQE and EQE SUV will be available in the U.S. starting next year.
Naturally, Mercedes-Benz wanted to make sure its customers will be satisfied with their vehicles. Ditching the internal combustion engine and gas for motors and electrons can be a big change for many of the brand's buyers, so a couple of useful upgrades could come in handy at some point during the ownership. And just like Tesla did back in 2020 with the "Acceleration Boost" for the all-wheel-drive Model 3 and Model Y, the German manufacturer decided to offer the same thing, albeit for less money. Tesla charges $2,000 for the Acceleration Boost software upgrade, while Mercedes-Benz wants only $1,200, without tax, for "Acceleration Increase."
But this nifty offer is available only once! Unlike Tesla customers who buy the "Acceleration Boost" for $2,000, Mercedes-Benz enthusiasts can get this upgrade solely as a licensed and term-limited product that needs to be renewed every year.
The German brand anticipates an improvement of 0.8 to 1.0 seconds for the 0 to 60 mph (0 to 97 kph) run. Tesla's upgrade only shaves off half a second from Model Y's 0 to 60 mph time of 4.8 seconds. Moreover, once upgraded, the improved performance will be available in all driving modes, not only in the sportiest setting.
Mercedes-Benz says the “Acceleration Increase” upgrade is coming soon, and it will be available only for the all-wheel-drive EQE, EQE SUV, EQS, and EQS SUV.
The German marque explains that paying for this software change results in a motor output increase of 20% to 24%. "The torque is also increased, enabling your vehicle to accelerate noticeably faster and more powerfully," says the product description.
Finally, imagine if Chevrolet sold the V8-powered Corvette with two of its cylinders shut off, and you could only experience your vehicle's true potential by paying more money every year after the sale was completed. Would you be content with that kind of V6?
