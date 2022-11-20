Ford Escape Cousin Leads the Way in PHEV Sales on Volkswagen Turf

With the clock ticking on government plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) incentives in Germany, consumers are scrambling to get in on the action before the January 2023 cut-off date.
As a result, October sales of PHEVs jumped by 35%; the highest growth rate since August 2021. A total of 32,064 new PHEVs were recorded in the month of October and expectations are high that the number will increase in the final two months of the year. The number of October PHEV registrations represented 15% of the total German auto market and signalled that the country's move towards electric vehicles is gathering steam.
Despite the the presence of home-grown brands like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and global titan Volkswagen AG, it was an American manufacturer who claimed the top spot.
The Ford Kuga extended its run of impressive sales figures in Europe by edging out the Fiat 500e in German sales. The European kin of the popular Ford Escape sold 2,394 PHEVs to Fiat's 2,363. Certainly not a wide margin, but a margin that can be celebrated by the bean counters in Detroit.
Volkswagen ID.3 came in third with 2,160 vehicles sold while global industry pioneer Tesal saw sales at just 1,622 Model Ys and 1,563 Model 3s to be sixth and seventh respectively.
Kudos to Ford for performing so well on foreugn soil against some of the industry's best. In fact, the Kuga PHEV was the best-selling plug-in electric vehicle acoss all European markets in the first half of the year; more than 23,000 vehicles had been delivered as of October equating to 28% more than the next best-selling PHEV.
With an all-electric range of 57-67 km (35-41.6 miles and an all-electric city range of 71-88 km m(44-54.6 miles) allowing for frequent short journeys on electric power alone, the energy consumption of the Kuga is lower than key competitors.
