Rare 1994 Ford Bronco Eddie Bauer Edition Is a Head-Turner Classic Truck

This fifth-generation Ford Bronco was never popular with collectors, although many examples are still in good condition. This 1994 Bronco selling on Bring a Trailer comes with the exclusive Eddie Bauer trim and every accessory in Ford’s catalog.
Ford almost abandoned the Bronco nameplate in 1996 after the fifth generation ended its career. When it revived the Bronco name in 2021, it did as an homage to the first generation of the off-roader. It was Ford’s way of recognizing that the full-sized SUVs built after 1978 were not something to be proud of. The classic car market agrees, which is why the first-generation Bronco is usually very expensive. The fifth-generation examples, however, have more reasonable prices, even though they are fairly modern vehicles.
This 1994 example shows impressive qualities for a 28-year-old SUV. Special about it is the Eddie Bauer package, a trim level reserved for fully optioned vehicles in the Ford lineup. In the case of the Bronco, it means combining nearly every option in the catalog with a trim-specific exterior and interior configuration. For the 1994 model year, the Bronco Eddie Bauer introduced an overhead console, lighted sun visors, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.
The truck is listed on Bring a Trailer for the second time this year after the former auction winner discovered their driving habits take a toll on the truck and their wallet. With the fat 5.8-liter V8 engine under the hood, no wonder. It’s hard to believe for a 1994 model, but it comes with nice things like keyless entry, power-operated windows all-around, and an integrated garage remote.
The truck was properly maintained, and the seller mentioned replacing the brake master cylinder and booster, the thermostat, and the tires. They also applied ceramic coating to the exterior and installed an aftermarket sound system with a Kenwood digital media receiver. The truck awaits a new owner now, and it seems it will have one, considering the bold first bid of $19,494. At the time of writing, the price has risen to $22,500. This is still below the $31,250 the owner paid for the truck in March.
This 1994 example shows impressive qualities for a 28-year-old SUV. Special about it is the Eddie Bauer package, a trim level reserved for fully optioned vehicles in the Ford lineup. In the case of the Bronco, it means combining nearly every option in the catalog with a trim-specific exterior and interior configuration. For the 1994 model year, the Bronco Eddie Bauer introduced an overhead console, lighted sun visors, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.
The truck is listed on Bring a Trailer for the second time this year after the former auction winner discovered their driving habits take a toll on the truck and their wallet. With the fat 5.8-liter V8 engine under the hood, no wonder. It’s hard to believe for a 1994 model, but it comes with nice things like keyless entry, power-operated windows all-around, and an integrated garage remote.
The truck was properly maintained, and the seller mentioned replacing the brake master cylinder and booster, the thermostat, and the tires. They also applied ceramic coating to the exterior and installed an aftermarket sound system with a Kenwood digital media receiver. The truck awaits a new owner now, and it seems it will have one, considering the bold first bid of $19,494. At the time of writing, the price has risen to $22,500. This is still below the $31,250 the owner paid for the truck in March.