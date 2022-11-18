This Converted Sprinter Van Mixes Comfort With Practicality, Great for a Weekend Getaway

If you want a small RV that comes with everything you need for a weekend getaway, this Sprinter camper van is an excellent choice. It has a rustic-modern interior equipped with a kitchen, a multi-use social area, extra seating, and tons of storage space.
Designed by Vanspeed, a custom van builder located in Westminster, California, this camper is loaded with space-saving contraptions. It’s a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with a 144-inch (365.7 cm) wheelbase. And although it's compact, it doesn’t feel cramped at all.
This particular floor plan is called the Evergreen Dream 2, and it includes numerous wooden elements that give it a cozy vibe. At the front, you’ll spot two extra seats, allowing up to four people to travel and enjoy the camper. The seats can be stored out of the way to provide travelers more space.
Next to this area is the kitchen, which features a two-burner induction cooktop, a small refrigerator, and a sink positioned next to the entryway. This allows owners to use the retractable faucet as an outdoor shower to clean up their shows or items before stepping inside the van. The kitchen also includes wooden countertops, a flip-up counter extension, and plenty of storage space provided by drawers and cabinets.
At the rear is a multi-use social area. This space comes with two futons with built-in storage and a swivel table. There, people can dine, relax, or work. What’s interesting is that this area can be converted into a bedroom with a queen-size bed, allowing two adults to sleep in comfort. Travelers will also have some room above and underneath the bed to keep different items that don’t really have space in the camper.
Other features included in this van are a 25-gallon (95-liter) freshwater tank, an outdoor shower positioned at the rear, and a 170-watt solar panel mounted on the roof. Recently, this beautiful camper was featured on Nate Murphy’s YouTube channel. Take a look at the clip down below to see what the Evergreen Dream 2 has to offer.
This particular floor plan is called the Evergreen Dream 2, and it includes numerous wooden elements that give it a cozy vibe. At the front, you’ll spot two extra seats, allowing up to four people to travel and enjoy the camper. The seats can be stored out of the way to provide travelers more space.
Next to this area is the kitchen, which features a two-burner induction cooktop, a small refrigerator, and a sink positioned next to the entryway. This allows owners to use the retractable faucet as an outdoor shower to clean up their shows or items before stepping inside the van. The kitchen also includes wooden countertops, a flip-up counter extension, and plenty of storage space provided by drawers and cabinets.
At the rear is a multi-use social area. This space comes with two futons with built-in storage and a swivel table. There, people can dine, relax, or work. What’s interesting is that this area can be converted into a bedroom with a queen-size bed, allowing two adults to sleep in comfort. Travelers will also have some room above and underneath the bed to keep different items that don’t really have space in the camper.
Other features included in this van are a 25-gallon (95-liter) freshwater tank, an outdoor shower positioned at the rear, and a 170-watt solar panel mounted on the roof. Recently, this beautiful camper was featured on Nate Murphy’s YouTube channel. Take a look at the clip down below to see what the Evergreen Dream 2 has to offer.