Couple Ditches Daily Grind to Travel Full-Time in Their Self-Converted Camper Van

It took Bob and Tara nine months to convert a Peugeot Boxer into a camper van. But their work was definitely worth it because now they’re traveling in a lovely mobile home together with their dog Jip, inspiring others to bring their nomadic dreams to life.
Bob and Tara sold their house last year and got a 2015 Peugeot Boxer, which is a European badge-engineered sibling of the RAM ProMaster van. They designed it to match their needs and preferences and moved into it last April. Their vehicle, although compact, has everything they need.
There’s a kitchen equipped with all the necessities. It comes with a two-burner propane cooktop, a deep sink, and a small fridge hidden inside a cabinet. Surprisingly, this area has plenty of storage space provided by large drawers and a pull-out pantry.
Across the kitchen is the living room, which also has several upper cabinets where the couple can store their belongings. Elsewhere, you’ll see a wooden table and a comfortable seat with built-in storage. The front seats also swivel, so they can use the table as a little workspace as well.
The bedroom is located at the rear of the van, and it features a bed that can comfortably fit two adults. This area, just like the rest of the camper, offers plenty of room to store their clothes and other items. There are several overhead cabinets and a wardrobe. And if that’s not enough, the couple can access the garage at the rear, which is pretty large.
As for the bathroom, the van is too compact to include one. However, the two incorporated a big pull-put drawer. That’s where they keep their composting toilet. They also added two fans to their camper that help regulate the temperature and keep the air fresh inside.
Recently, Bob and Tara offered a full tour of their lovely self-converted Peugeot Boxer to the folks from Alternative House. If you want to find out more about them and their camper van, you can watch the clip attached down below.
