Genny Is a Sprinter Van Equipped With a Hidden Shower and a Convertible Queen-Size Bed

Van conversions prove that you can create a clutter-free, versatile space that includes all the comforts of home. Genny is a great example. This Sprinter van incorporates clever design solutions, allowing travelers to enjoy a nice interior equipped with a kitchen, a living room, a bedroom with a convertible queen-size bed, and a hidden indoor shower.
This is the first van designed by Matt and Kelsey from Future Roads, a Denver-based company that specializes in building custom mobile habitats for vanlifers. It’s a 2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with a 170-inch (432 cm) wheelbase that was named Genny.
The interior of the van features all the amenities travelers need for a weekend getaway. Above the cockpit area, you’ll spot several cabinets that can be used to store away different items. Actually, Genny goes big on storage space. Behind the driver’s seat, you’ll also see a pull-out pantry and two other cabinets. There’s even a pull-out dog bowl. It’s a great space-saving solution for those who love to travel with their pets.
Then you have a generous wooden countertop. In order to save space, the two included an indoor shower, which is hidden away inside a cabinet. To use it, you simply lift up one section of the countertop, open the door, and hop in. Then you hook up the shower curtain to the ceiling for privacy. Inside the cabinet, you also have enough space to store a composting toilet, which can be moved out of the way anytime you want to take a shower.
The kitchen in this unit comes with a two-burner induction cooktop, a large sink, and a small refrigerator. People can use the spacious countertops to prepare delicious meals and the numerous drawers to store away the cookware.
The living room feels incredibly bright and airy, and it includes a swivel table and two large couches that can seat up to six people. Matt and Kelsey came up with a great idea to maximize space in this unit, so they added a convertible queen-size bed at the rear. The bed normally can fit one person, but it slides out, allowing travelers to enjoy a queen-size mattress.
Kelsey from Future Roads offered a full tour of Genny. The custom van was featured on Nate Murphy’s YouTube channel. You can watch the clip down below to see what this tiny home on wheels is all about. You can also get a taste of van life with Genny since the cleverly converted van can be rented via Outdoorsy for $275 per night.
