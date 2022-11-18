Meet Nihal, a Cleverly-Converted Sprinter Van That Packs All the Amenities of Home

This Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van was converted into an amazing home on wheels. The custom van, named Nihal, boasts an ingenious layout filled with space-saving contraptions. Nihal includes a cozy bedroom, a living room, a well-equipped kitchen, a hidden shower, and a large garage.
Aaron and Simirin wanted to have a taste of the van life, so two years ago, they decided to get a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and turn it into their ideal tiny home on wheels. Their rig, Nihal, features a modern interior that has all they need to live life on the road.
Once you open the sliding door, you're going to see the living room, which can also function as a small sleeping space or as an office. Although compact, it has a seating area that converts into a bed for an adult.
They also added not one but two swivel tables. This allows them to use one table as a little workspace and the other to dine. The living room includes some cabinets that provide ample storage.
Next to this area is the kitchen, which has all the necessities. It's equipped with a two-burner propane cooktop, an oven, a sink, and a flip-up counter extension that offers all the space they need to prepare their meals. They also have an elevated fridge and a chest-style freezer that pulls out from underneath their bed. Of course, the kitchen area has a generous pantry with a full-length mirror and numerous cabinets for storage.
In order to maximize the available space, the couple opted for a hidden interior shower. All they have to do to set it up is hook the shower curtain to the ceiling and grab the 10-ft (3-meter) hose that's tucked away into one of the kitchen cabinets. Then they attach it to a shower head and have hot water to clean up whenever they want. The two also have a cassette toilet hidden inside a pull-out drawer.
The bedroom is located at the rear of the van, and it has a raised bed that can sleep two people comfortably. This area includes hidden steps that make it easier for them to climb into the bed, as well as a large pull-out drawer for their clothes.
Nihal also comes with a massive garage that includes a slide-out tray for their bike. There's plenty of room for other items that don't really fit inside the van. The vehicle also carries two 20-gallon (76-liter) water tanks, and it comes with 310 watts of solar.
Aaron and Simirin offered a full tour of their converted Sprinter van to the folks from Tiny Home Tours. You can watch the clip down below to see what Nihal is all about.
