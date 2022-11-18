Meet Nihal, a Cleverly-Converted Sprinter Van That Packs All the Amenities of Home

This Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van was converted into an amazing home on wheels. The custom van, named Nihal, boasts an ingenious layout filled with space-saving contraptions. Nihal includes a cozy bedroom, a living room, a well-equipped kitchen, a hidden shower, and a large garage.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

