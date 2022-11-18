U.S.-Spec Alfa Romeo Tonale Drops 2.0L Turbo Powertrain, Keeps 1.3L Turbo PHEV

In February 2022, when Alfa Romeo revealed the Tonale, the Italian automaker promised two powertrain options for the U.S. market. More specifically, an unassisted 2.0-liter turbo and a 1.3-liter turbo PHEV.
Nine months later, Alfa Romeo made a U-turn on said promise by dropping the combustion-only powertrain for the U.S. market. Chief executive officer Jean-Philippe Imparato confirmed this development for Automotive News Europe, which is a bit uncanny given that the Dodge Hornet will be sold with this very engine and as a plug-in hybrid. Also worthy of note, the Tonale and Hornet will be produced by Stellantis at the same assembly plant in Italy.
The PHEV is described as “not just another powertrain,” but “an existential need.” Considering that Alfa Romeo is way behind the curve in terms of electrification as Euro 7 knocks on the automotive industry’s door, bad management continues to be the Italian marque’s biggest problem.
European legislators intend to roll out the new regulations on July 1st, 2025 for light-duty vehicles (think passenger cars and vans). Heavy-duty vehicles, defined as lorries and busses by the European Commission, will have to comply with Euro 7 starting July 1st, 2027. Under Euro 7, automakers are required to limit NOx emissions to 60 milligrams per kilometer.
The new standard also introduces tougher testing procedures for short trips, emission limits for tires and brakes, a longer period over which compliance is checked, and longevity assessments for EV batteries.
The European Commission, which is notoriously out of touch with all things automotive, estimates that Euro 7 will add an average of €304 (make that $314) to the cost of a new car. The Volkswagen Group, on the other hand, believes that said regulations will add up to €5,000 (up to $5,165).
Turning our attention back to the Tonale for the U.S. market, the plug-in hybrid brings together a 1.3-liter turbo inline-four engine with a six-speed automatic transmission, a 90-kW electric motor, and a 15.5-kWh battery pack. All told, it cranks out 272 horsepower. Alfa Romeo further looks forward to more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) of electric range.
