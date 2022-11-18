U.S.-Spec Alfa Romeo Tonale Drops 2.0L Turbo Powertrain, Keeps 1.3L Turbo PHEV

More on this:

1 Alfa Romeo Debuts “Efficient Sportiness,” aka the Fresh Tonale Plug-In Hybrid Q4

2 Stellantis to Electrify LA Auto Show With Fiat 500 EV, Fresh Pacifica, Camp Jeep and More

3 Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV Teaser Video Showcases Digital Instrument Cluster

4 2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sportwagon Is Here in Digital Guise

5 2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia Wants to Serve and Protect With the Italian Carabinieri