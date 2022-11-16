Stellantis Electrifies LA Auto Show With New Launches and Interactive Experiences

This year’s Los Angeles Auto Show will open its doors to the public on Friday, and Stellantis will be there to meet and greet with a host of new models and concepts. The show will also mark the return of Camp Jeep and Ram Truck Territory test tracks.
Stellantis is somehow a bystander in the great fight between General Motors and Ford, but it shouldn’t be overlooked. The group leverages its presence at this year’s LA Auto Show to push its core American brands and warm the U.S. public to Italian brands like FIAT and Alfa Romeo. The interactive experiences are an important part of this push, with popular attractions like Camp Jeep and Ram Truck Territory.
Judging by the position in the press release, Stellantis considers the new model in the Fiat lineup as the most important launch for this year’s show. The Italian brand is only selling the Fiat 500X in the U.S. now, but that will change soon with the launch of “one of the most iconic and classic FIAT brand models of all time.”
This means only one thing: Fiat will try again to sell its 500 minicar in the U.S. This time, it’s the second generation of the electric city car, called the Fiat 500 Electric, that will try to crack the U.S. market. The chances of success are slim, but Fiat is at least trying.
The second Italian brand on the show is Alfa Romeo, which will introduce its first C-SUV to U.S. customers. The Alfa Romeo Tonale will try to lure Americans with two all-new efficient powertrain offerings, including a plug-in hybrid with more than 30 miles (48 km) of pure electric range and 285 horsepower. The market launch is planned for spring 2023.
Another important reveal would be a new version of the Chrysler Pacifica minivan. Considering that the 2023 Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid PHEV already made their debut two months ago, we wonder what the new version might be. We indulge with other Stellantis models announced for the Show until we find out more.
Among them are the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept, the “Last Call” special-edition 2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona, and the all-new 2023 Dodge Hornet, which will make their public debut in LA. The new Hornet is, in fact, a version of the Alfa Romeo Tonale mentioned above.
Jeep is the core Stellantis brand in North America, so it’s going to take the front stage with its electrified 4xe range. These include, but are not limited to, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, and the 30th Anniversary Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe.
Ram Trucks is also a beloved American brand in Stellantis’ portfolio. It returns to the Los Angeles Auto Show with the 2023 Ram Heavy Duty Rebel set to go on sale soon with impressive off-road capabilities without sacrificing towing and payload performance. Jeep and Ram Trucks will have interactive proving grounds where customers can test-drive the new vehicles and technologies.
Judging by the position in the press release, Stellantis considers the new model in the Fiat lineup as the most important launch for this year’s show. The Italian brand is only selling the Fiat 500X in the U.S. now, but that will change soon with the launch of “one of the most iconic and classic FIAT brand models of all time.”
This means only one thing: Fiat will try again to sell its 500 minicar in the U.S. This time, it’s the second generation of the electric city car, called the Fiat 500 Electric, that will try to crack the U.S. market. The chances of success are slim, but Fiat is at least trying.
The second Italian brand on the show is Alfa Romeo, which will introduce its first C-SUV to U.S. customers. The Alfa Romeo Tonale will try to lure Americans with two all-new efficient powertrain offerings, including a plug-in hybrid with more than 30 miles (48 km) of pure electric range and 285 horsepower. The market launch is planned for spring 2023.
Another important reveal would be a new version of the Chrysler Pacifica minivan. Considering that the 2023 Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid PHEV already made their debut two months ago, we wonder what the new version might be. We indulge with other Stellantis models announced for the Show until we find out more.
Among them are the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept, the “Last Call” special-edition 2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona, and the all-new 2023 Dodge Hornet, which will make their public debut in LA. The new Hornet is, in fact, a version of the Alfa Romeo Tonale mentioned above.
Jeep is the core Stellantis brand in North America, so it’s going to take the front stage with its electrified 4xe range. These include, but are not limited to, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, and the 30th Anniversary Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe.
Ram Trucks is also a beloved American brand in Stellantis’ portfolio. It returns to the Los Angeles Auto Show with the 2023 Ram Heavy Duty Rebel set to go on sale soon with impressive off-road capabilities without sacrificing towing and payload performance. Jeep and Ram Trucks will have interactive proving grounds where customers can test-drive the new vehicles and technologies.