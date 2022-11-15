America's 2024 Kia Seltos Teased Ahead of the L.A. Auto Show Premiere Later This Week

autoevolution
15 Nov 2022, 08:14 UTC ·
With the Los Angeles Auto Show set to open its gates towards the end of the week, Kia has announced its presence at the event, where they will pull the wraps off the 2024 Seltos.
The mid-cycle refresh of the crossover will be unveiled in the City of Angels on Thursday, September 17, in the U.S. specification, as South Korea’s variant was already introduced a few months ago. Thus, we already know what to expect in terms of looks.

Since this is a facelift and not a brand-new generation, the 2024 Kia Seltos will feature new front and rear bumpers, headlamps and taillights, modified grille, and chunkier skid plate. The black plastic cladding on the lower parts of the body will give it a more utilitarian look, trying to make you forget about the fact that it shares its underpinnings with the Soul and Hyundai Kona.

A very good part of the cabin will carry over unchanged, but it is expected to sport a 10.25-inch infotainment system, next to the digital instrument cluster that has an identical diagonal. A smaller gear shifter should be part of the makeover, next to some other bits and bobs. We’d also look for new upholstery and trim, at least as an option.

Curious about the powertrain family? Well, so are we, and in all likelihood, it should get a bit more power for the turbocharged 1.6-liter lump, which makes 175 hp in the outgoing Seltos. South Korea’s variant is 20-horsepower punchier, as it churns out 195 hp.

In its home market, the subcompact crossover can also be had with a naturally aspirated unit, with four cylinders and 2.0 liters in displacement, which is rated at 147 hp. We wouldn’t be surprised at all if this one makes its way stateside too, but we will find out everything about it in just two days.

