2024 Subaru Impreza Teaser Photo Reveals Evolutionary Design Cues

Subaru’s equivalent to the Volkswagen Golf arrived in 1992 as the replacement for the long-running Leone. A couple of decades later, the Japanese automaker launched its first completely new platform since the first-generation Legacy with the fifth-generation Impreza. Said platform is currently used across the board, save for its JDM-only kei cars and the Solterra e-SUV that features the e-TNGA platform of the Toyota bZ4X.
Even the WRX made the switch to the Subaru Global Platform for the 2022 model year. Given how much time has passed since the fifth-generation Impreza rolled out in 2016 for the 2017 model year, it’s high time for the Ebisu-based outfit to roll out an all-encompassing redesign.
Subaru will do exactly that next week at the Los Angeles Auto Show, with the sixth-generation Impreza to arrive at U.S. dealers for the 2024 model year. The first teaser photo depicts the hatchback’s silhouette, which features a similar roofline and similar hard points to the outgoing model.
The second teaser photo, just published by Subaru’s U.S. division, gives us a better look at the redesigned front end. Clearly a higher-tier grade based on the intricate design of the front grille, black-finished garnish under the headlights, and full-LED headlights, the pictured vehicle gives off 2024 Ford Mustang vibes due to the hexagonal-shaped grille design.
Subaru is expected to follow the tried-and-tested formula of the current generation, namely standard all-wheel drive and four-cylinder boxer muscle. A continuously variable transmission is certain to happen as well because it’s not as complex as a torque-converter automatic box.
CVTs are inherently better in terms of fuel consumption to boot. As for the five-speed manual of the outgoing Impreza, here’s hope Subaru yanks it out in favor of a six-speed unit, which is the norm for quite a few years now.
Subaru of America will take the veils off the 2024 model year Impreza on Thursday, November 17th. The livestream will be cohosted by professional skateboarder and rallycross driver Bucky Lasek and his daughter Paris.
