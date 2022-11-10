Swizz Beatz Doesn't Keep His Ferrari Monza SP2 Locked in a Garage, Takes It Out for a Spin

Car collectors usually buy vehicles they can put on display. Swizz Beatz, who owns a few limited-edition Ferraris, also loves showing off his rides, neatly parked one next to the other. But he does take them on joyrides.
This year, for his 44th birthday, DJ and producer Swizz Beatz, whose real name is Kasseem Dean, treated himself to yet another limited-edition Ferrari, a Monza SP2. And if the model seems vaguely familiar when it comes to him, it’s because he also owns a Ferrari Monza SP1.
The new addition is a white model with a black stripe in the middle of the hood, running from the front spoiler all the way to the back.
The Monza SP1, which is a one-seater, and the two-seater SP2 are part of the brand’s Icona (Icon) series, meant to recreate some of the most iconic Ferrari cars with a modern twist. They were built in a limited run of only 499 units, with a price up to measure, of over $1 million. Both of these models come with no roof and no windshield.
They share the 6.75-liter V12, rated at 799 horsepower (810 ps) and 530 lb-ft (719 Nm) of torque, sent to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Both reach 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.9 seconds, with a top speed of 186 mph (299 kph).
And, despite the fact that the two are multi-million vehicles, Swizz Beatz doesn’t just keep them on display in a garage. The famous DJ usually takes them out for a ride, and it looks like the SP2 is his latest go-to car. Not long ago, he went on a joyride with his son, Genesis, 7, and also used the car for his Halloween costume.
In a recent video on social media, Swizz Beatz got behind the wheel of the SP2, sporting a Ferrari helmet as he concentrates on the road ahead, enjoying the sun with the ocean on one side. He looked cool as he asked his followers whether he should put out another "Poison 2" album, while adding a few gush-of-wind emojis and a hashtag about the SP2.
Besides the SP1 and SP2, he also owns a couple more limited-edition Ferraris, the LaFerrari and Enzo, which he often drives, as well.
