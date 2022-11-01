Swizz Beatz Subtly Uses Ferrari Monza SP2 as Accessory for His Halloween Costume

For this Halloween, Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys went for anime characters. But the DJ, who has a big passion for limited-edition Ferrari cars, couldn't miss an opportunity to subtly include his Ferrari Monza SP2.
DJ Swizz Beatz has been married to Alicia Keys for over a decade. They hsare two children: Egypt, 14, and Genesis, 7. Together, the power couple has an estimated net worth of $150 million, which allows them to indulge in lots of luxury things, including their Malibu mansion and garage filled with luxury cars.
But one of Swizz Beatz’s big passions is limited-edition Ferraris and he owns several, including a LaFerrari, Enzo, and a Monza SP1. This year for his 44th birthday, however, the famous DJ seems to have added the two-seater version of the latter.
And now he doesn’t miss an opportunity to subtly use it with his Halloween costume. For this year, Swizz Beatz was dressed as Obito Uchiha, a character from the famous Naruto series. Meanwhile, the "No One" singer-songwriter went as Beerus from the Dragon Ball universe. But, as he was dressed in black and white, Swizz Beatz also matched with the seemingly new addition to his garage, the Ferrari Monza SP2.
The two-seater supercar, which was built in a limited run of only 499 units alongside the one-seater SP1, comes with a white exterior and a big, black stripe that runs from its front spoiler, up its elongated hood, all the way to the back.
Both the Monza SP1 and the SP2 come with the same 6.5-liter V12 engine that delivers 799 horsepower (810 ps) and a torque of 530 lb-ft (719 Nm) to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. They also share the same figures and can go from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 186 mph (299 kph).
And given Swizz Beatz’s costume, it would’ve been a shame not to use the opportunity to flaunt this one, which initially came with an estimated price tag of $1.8 million. In several other pictures shared posted on his Instagram Stories, he shared a look at both of them parked one next to the other and they truly are a sight to see.
