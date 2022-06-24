Subaru Announces 2023 Impreza Pricing, Base Trim Level Costs Just Shy of $20k

Arriving at U.S. retailers in the fall, the 2023 Subaru Impreza comes with Symmetrical AWD standard across the board, as expected of a Scooby. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard too, but only models equipped with the CVT get the EyeSight Driver Assist Technology suite.
Offered in four trim levels – Base, Premium, Sport, and Limited – the Impreza is exclusively offered with a naturally-aspirated boxer. The 2.0-liter engine uses direct injection to produce 152 horsepower and 145 pound-feet (197 Nm) of torque. Not really excellent, but not exactly bad either.
Something that clearly doesn’t have a place in 2023 is the 5-speed manual transmission. On Premium and higher trims, the Lineartronic continuously variable transmission gets paddle shifters on the steering wheel and a 7-speed manual shift mode. Although some peeps may find this a bit of a faff, bear in mind that manual shifting comes in handy when going downhill.
If you drive the Impreza like the Environmental Protection Agency expects you to, 36 highway miles to the gallon (6.5 liters per 100 kilometers) are possible. Subaru quotes more than 450 miles (724 kilometers) on a full tank. In the combined testing regime, make that 32 mpg (7.4 l/100 km) for the four-door sedan and 31 mpg (7.6 l/100 km) for the five-door hatchback. The 5-speed manual is exclusive to the Base and Sport trim levels, and their combined gas mileage is abysmal at 26 miles per gallon (9.0 l/100 km).
Priced at $19,795 for the sedan and $20,295 for the hatchback, the Base features an extensive roster of goodies, including a small-ish touchscreen and keyless entry. The Premium levels up to a better infotainment system with SiriusXM All Acces Radio and Travel Link, fog lights, SI-DRIVE, heated front seats, a heated windshield, and heated exterior mirrors.
As the name implies, the Sport is all about sportiness. Different suspension tuning, black alloys, active torque vectoring, and a short-throw shifter for manual-equipped models are the highlights, along with an 8.0-inch touchscreen. Finally, the Limited is rocking steering responsive LED headlights and running lights, turn signals in the side mirrors, plenty of chrome, a leather-trimmed interior, and automatic climate control.
