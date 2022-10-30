The Next Toyota GR86 Could Get Three-Cylinder Turbo Hybrid Powertrain

Best Car understands that a hybridized sports coupe is on the horizon, scheduled to replace its boxer-engined GR86 sometime in 2025. The three-pot turbo engine from the GR Corolla and GR Yaris is reportedly in the offing with hybrid assistance, along with a different platform. The Japanese publication expects the switch to the New N platform employed by the Lexus IS, a rear-drive architecture that premiered back in 2011.
Switching from the dedicated rear-drive platform of the GR86 to the New N might seem weird, but on the other hand, a bit more legroom for the rear passengers would be a welcomed change. Switching from a naturally-aspirated boxer to a three-cylinder turbo might seem considerably weirder, yet remember that emission standards are going to get more restrictive.
The upcoming emission standard known as Euro 7 has already been called a de facto ban on the sale of new internal combustion-engined passenger vehicles, but current geopolitical and economic difficulties could water down said emission standard to something a bit milder.
Best Car understands that the hybrid system of the Crown will join the force-fed lump, pushing north of 300 horsepower combined. Something that makes the report a little wishful thinking is the uninspired mention of a three-pedal setup. Spending millions o dollars to develop a manual gearbox specifically for a hybrid powertrain used in a low-volume sports car is nonsensical at best, more so given how many billions Toyota is currently spending on electrification to catch up to Tesla and others.
Whatever the future holds for the GR86 and Subaru BRZ, there is no denying that specialized cars like this duo will be increasingly harder to justify from the standpoint of a beancounter. The change to a three-cylinder turbo engine, an electric motor, and a battery pack would also weigh down the lightweight sports car. Speaking of which, the New N platform also happens to be heavy, defeating the purpose of a lightweight sports car.
That said, what is your take on this hearsay? Could Toyota be working on this rather unconventional formula for a sports car?
