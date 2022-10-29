Toyota Shows Us What It's Like to Be a Part of Its GR Family in New Commercials

Toyota Gazoo Racing manufactures not only vehicles meant for motorsports but also powerful and capable road cars. The company recently launched a commercial campaign to showcase its GR range.
Even though some people see Toyota as a generic and perhaps boring brand, it has grown into so much more, especially with the GR vehicles. The line-up consists of four standalone GR models – the GR86, the GR Supra, and the GR Yaris; the GR Corolla will also be joining starting next year. GR Sport upgrades are also available for other Toyota vehicles.
Meet the Family is the name of one of the commercials from the campaign. It starts with a man telling us, “This is not your typical family.” We see the three beasts, GR Corolla, GR Supra, and GR86, patiently sitting in a garage, lights on and ready to go.
The cars then exit the garage and set the right example as all three signal before turning.
We then see a glimpse of a manual transmission – in case you didn’t know, the manual transmission was highly sought after for the new Supra model. Since it was revealed in January 2019, people have constantly asked for a manual version. Toyota listened and went to great lengths to deliver on the request. Finally, it has announced this year that a stick shift option will be available for the 2023 model. Even though only 500 units will be available to U.S. customers, those lucky 500 will enjoy an extremely fun-to-drive vehicle.
Next up in the commercial, we see a woman standing near a popped hood, telling us, ”This is our family gathering.” In the background, you’ll immediately notice the Toyota Gazoo Racing poster, basically telling us this is their playground. Smoke is in the air, probably from burnt tires, and people are gathered around cars. If you’re into older Toyota models, you’ll probably recognize the AE86 in the background.
As we find out next in the spot, racing is how the GR family settles disputes. The video cuts to a GR Corolla drifting alongside a GR Supra on a closed course. If every family chose to resolve conflicts this way, it would probably reach an agreement sooner.
The next scene occurs in Toyota Gazoo Racing, where two mechanics work around a GR86 with a popped hood. One of them says, “We may not be related,” and the other replies, “Or not.” It’s clear that whatever your background is, it doesn’t matter once you’re part of the GR family.
In the following scenes, we see a racing engineer testing a racing-focused GR Supra GT4 and a GR Corolla drifting on a dirt track. Surprisingly, we even see a short anime part, a reference to Initial D, a Japanese street racing manga series.
In the end, Toyota says that it doesn’t matter how loud or messy things get, you’re welcome to the GR Family if you can keep up. The marketing department has done an excellent job with these new commercials for the GR, as it highlights the car’s capabilities while also showing us a bit of Toyota’s personality. You can check out the other newly-released commercials on the Toyota USA YouTube channel.
