Toyota Launches the 2023 Upgraded Version of the Racing-Ready GR Supra GT4 EVO

Toyota Gazoo Racing has launched its updated GR Supra GT4 race car for next year's season. Increased engine performance, handling, and braking are some of the improvements.
After updating the six-cylinder with a manual gearbox, Toyota has tackled the next year's version of the GT4. The car was unveiled three years ago, and customers in Europe got their hands on it starting in March 2020. North America, Japan, and the rest of Asia followed by the end of 2020.
Fifty units rolled off the assembly line by the end of 2021, and customers managed to participate in over 250 races and achieve more than 100 podium finishes. The track-ready vehicle celebrated its 50th class win in a major championship this August.
Competition in racing is intense and constantly evolving, so auto manufacturers must keep up with the industry. Toyota has come up with an EVO update for the upcoming season to ensure good future results in motor racing.
A key factor for upgrading a car is utilizing customer and driver feedback – Toyota has done so at events around the world since the car's launch. Toyota Gazoo Racing engineers have also offered track support to customer teams and drivers and thus obtained valuable insights.
User feedback and requests have led the racing development engineers to focus their efforts on three key areas: brakes, handling, and engine,
The GR Supra GT4 EVO will deliver enhanced handling and higher cornering speeds due to several upgrades – new ABS settings and the latest KW damper technology have been added, alongside an updated anti-roll bar spec.
Faster lap times will be possible due to the increased power and optimized torque curve of the 3.0-liter, six-cylinder, turbocharged engine. The engine also benefits from more effective cooling.
Toyota Gazoo Racing's cooperation with its GT4 teams and drivers has helped set specific goals for the upgrade. Consequently, the GR Supra GT4 EVO is now easier to drive for amateur drivers while maintaining the performance required by professional racers. The car will have its competitive debut in January 2023 at the 24 Hours of Daytona, the first round of the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge season.
A ready-to-race 2023 GR Supra GT4 EVO is priced at €186,000 ($185,333), and orders can be placed starting today. There are also some upgrades available for the racing car. You can add a rear-view camera, tire pressure monitoring system, and suspension travel sensors. Regarding its equipment, racers can opt for a drinking system and a homologated endurance package.
Fifty units rolled off the assembly line by the end of 2021, and customers managed to participate in over 250 races and achieve more than 100 podium finishes. The track-ready vehicle celebrated its 50th class win in a major championship this August.
Competition in racing is intense and constantly evolving, so auto manufacturers must keep up with the industry. Toyota has come up with an EVO update for the upcoming season to ensure good future results in motor racing.
A key factor for upgrading a car is utilizing customer and driver feedback – Toyota has done so at events around the world since the car's launch. Toyota Gazoo Racing engineers have also offered track support to customer teams and drivers and thus obtained valuable insights.
User feedback and requests have led the racing development engineers to focus their efforts on three key areas: brakes, handling, and engine,
The GR Supra GT4 EVO will deliver enhanced handling and higher cornering speeds due to several upgrades – new ABS settings and the latest KW damper technology have been added, alongside an updated anti-roll bar spec.
Faster lap times will be possible due to the increased power and optimized torque curve of the 3.0-liter, six-cylinder, turbocharged engine. The engine also benefits from more effective cooling.
Toyota Gazoo Racing's cooperation with its GT4 teams and drivers has helped set specific goals for the upgrade. Consequently, the GR Supra GT4 EVO is now easier to drive for amateur drivers while maintaining the performance required by professional racers. The car will have its competitive debut in January 2023 at the 24 Hours of Daytona, the first round of the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge season.
A ready-to-race 2023 GR Supra GT4 EVO is priced at €186,000 ($185,333), and orders can be placed starting today. There are also some upgrades available for the racing car. You can add a rear-view camera, tire pressure monitoring system, and suspension travel sensors. Regarding its equipment, racers can opt for a drinking system and a homologated endurance package.