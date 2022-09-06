2023 Toyota GR Corolla Pricing Revealed, It Can Be More Expensive Than a Supra

Six months after its official reveal, the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla is available to order on the U.S. market. The 2023 GR Corolla has three trim levels, and one of them will only be available in the first year of production. The most affordable one will start at $35,900, but you must also factor in a $1,095 destination fee.
The values above refer to the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla Core, which is the entry-level model in the hot hatchback's range. It does come standard with sports seats, and the customer gets to choose one of three available exterior colors, among other elements that come straight from the regular Corolla.
All versions come with a 1.6-liter three-cylinder G16E-GTS motor that provides 300 horsepower, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox that sends its resources to all four wheels. The peak torque of this motor is 273 lb.-ft. (370 Nm), but the range-topper comes with 295 lb.-ft. (400 Nm) of twist.
Enthusiasts might want to spend a bit more and get the Corolla Circuit, which is restricted to the first year of production, available just for the 2023 model year, and with just 1,500 available units.
Those who are ready for the MSRP of $42,900 starting price will get front and rear limited-slip differentials, as well as a carbon-fiber roof, a synthetic leather upholstery, and other additional elements on top of the Core trim, such as a premium audio system. You can spot a Circuit Edition GR Corolla thanks to its bulgier front hood that has vents, as well as the red brake calipers, among other things.
The GR Corolla Circuit might be the best-buy version in the range, but many people will desire the Morizo Edition, which is the most expensive in the lineup. The top-of-the-line model has an MSRP of $49,900 without the $1,095 destination fee. Just 200 units of the Morizo edition will be offered in the U.S., as Car and Driver notes.
The Morizo Edition of the GR Corolla Circuit has more torque than the most affordable options, but it also comes with just two seats, as well as other weight-reducing measures. For example, the rear seats, rear speakers, rear window regulators, and rear wiper blade (complete with motor) have been eliminated. Weight savings of 106 lbs. are promised, as well as extra rigidity.
Just for the sake of figures, Toyota's GR Corolla is more expensive than a GR86, but more affordable than a base model Supra, although the top-of-the-line Corolla will have a higher MSRP than a base Supra Mk5. The latter will be just a bit more expensive than a 2023 GR Corolla Morizo Edition, but the latter might be worth more money eventually due to its limited availability.
