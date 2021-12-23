2022 Toyota GR Supra Gets a Price Bump Alongside the Limited Carbon Fiber Edition

Toyota ushers the GR Supra into the new year with a host of updates but the real highlight is the new Carbon Fiber Edition limited to 600 units. Otherwise, it’s mostly the same Supra, only a little more expensive.
The 2022 Toyota GR Supra gained some minor equipment updates that will benefit those who order the 3.0 versions of the car. Heated seats are now standard on all 3.0 grades while the 3.0 Premium adds a red leather-trimmed interior option. Also, models equipped with the Premium Audio package receive full-screen Apple Car Play.
That’s just about it and we might say the customers who are looking for the 2.0 trims will have to accept the price bump without getting anything new in return. The entry-level model now starts at $43,290, which is $300 more than before. For 2022, Toyota also updated its “Delivery Processing & Handling fee” from $995 to $1,025, so you’ll be paying $330 more for the cheapest Supra from now.
The biggest bump in price is heading for the 3.0 trim, which starts at $51,640 ($52,665 with the DPH fee above) in 2022. That’s $650 more than customers were paying in 2021. The customers who opt for the GR Supra 3.0 Premium will see a smaller increase. This version has an MSRP of $54,790 now, which translates to a price bump of $300 when you factor in the destination charges.
The new addition to the lineup is the A91-Carbon Fiber Edition, with a limited run of 600 units. As the name suggests, it sports lots of carbon fiber all-around including a duckbill spoiler, a front splitter, and rockers. It also gets unique 19-inch wheels and can be finished in matte-gray Phantom, Absolute Zero White, or Nitro Yellow.
There is no improvement under the hood compared to the regular 3.0 trims, so those after the finest in Mark V Supra will have to settle for the same in-line 3.0-liter with 382 HP (285 kW/387 PS). Although nothing fancy, it is still able to propel the Toyota GR Supra 0 to 60 in 3.9 seconds.
Every Supra is now sold with a complimentary National Auto Sport Association (NASA) membership. This comes with discounted tickets at NASA events, as well as a free lesson in the High Performance Driving Event (HPDE) program.
