Hot Toyota GR Corolla Gets an Even Hotter Special Edition

Toyota’s entry into the hot hatch market with the Toyota GR Corolla has been kicked up a notch with the addition of a new Morizo Edition that promises more performance. Among the Morizo upgrades are shorter gear ratios, stiffer chassis, revamped shocks, and more torque.
Only 200 Morizo Edition models will be built by the Gazoo Racing GR Factory for the 2023 model year. The package is inspired by GR Master Driver and Toyota president Akio Toyoda, who wanted tighter handling, and more power.
Based on the Core and Circuit Edition versions of the Toyota GR Corolla, the all-wheel-drive Morizo also offers 300 horsepower from its turbocharged 1.6-liter 3-cylinder engine. Torque, however, have been bumped up to 295 lb-ft., a gain of 22 lb-ft. Torque peaks from 3,250 to 4,600 rpm. The 6-speed transmission is equipped with shorter differential gears to take advantage of the extra torque for quicker off-the-line acceleration.
The GR-Four All-Wheel-Drive system is derived from Gazoo Racing’s World Rally effort. The system operates with a front/rear torque distribution in everyday use. A sportier mode sends 70 percent of the output to the rear axle, while for maximum stability, a 50/50 mode is available.
The Morizo is distinguished by its more aggressive exterior with a large open grille and additional venting for the brakes as well as air extractors on the hood. At the rear is a large diffuser flanked by additional venting from the muscular rear wheel arches.
The Morizo has improved grip thanks to Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires on 18-inch forge alloy wheels. The stiffer suspension also employs monotube shock absorbers for precise handling. The body is also stiffened by the use of two additional floor braces and an addition strut brace at the rear of the vehicle.
The two-seat special edition is outfitted with red and black Ultrasuede sports seats that feature aggressive side bolstering and pass-through openings for racing harnesses. The cabin also features two interior braces for additional body support and the lack of rear seat provides room for four track-day tires in the load area.
The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla Morizo Edition will be made available next year with pricing announced closer to its on-sale date.
