Bentley Flying Spur Speed Arrives as the Harbinger of Bad News for W12 Enthusiasts

More on this:

1 David Henrie Had a Bentley Bentayga While Filming the Last Scenes for Boys of Summer

2 Check How the New Bentley Bentayga Could Be If The Mulliner Batur Inspired It

3 Zagato-Bodied 2007 Bentley GTZ Is One Sexy Collector’s Piece

4 1960 Bentley S2 Is Worth $115 Million, But for All the Wrong Reasons

5 Bentley Tower Will Feature Four Dezervators, So You Can Drive Right Up to Your Apartment