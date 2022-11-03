2024 Subaru Impreza Teaser Shows Familiar Proportions, Will Debut at 2022 LA Auto Show

The Japanese automaker set up a special livestream for this event. Professional skateboarder and rallycross driver Bucky Lasek and his daughter Paris Lasek will host the event. As to what’s in the offing for the next generation, “it will take the model’s up-for-anything versatility, capability, and style to new places.” That’s it, at least for the time being.The design teaser provided by Subaru doesn’t show much in the way of… well, exterior design. On the other hand, the familiar proportions lead us to believe that it’s more of a heavy facelift marketed as an all-new model.From the roofline to the hard points of the five-door hatchback, Subaru appears to have used the Subaru Global Platform of the fifth generation. Save for the BRZ, the Subaru Global Platform underpins every single Subaru on sale in the United States for the 2022 and 2023 model years. The sixth-generation Impreza is due to arrive at U.S. dealers for MY24.Subaru isn’t known to be working on a brand-new platform. If the SGP does underpin the newcomer, then don’t expect any sort of novelties in terms of oily bits. All-wheel drive plus a four-cylinder boxer should be standard issue, although we don’t know if Subaru decided in favor of a six-speed manual rather than the five-speed manual of the 2023 Impreza.Speaking of which, the 2023 model is currently listed at $19,795 excluding destination charge for the Base Sedan. The hatchback, which is called the 5-Door on the configurator, retails from $20,295 at press time.