Subaru WRX SPT Drags Stinger GT and VW Jetta GLI, Weird Mix Yields Unusual Results

The second-generation (VB) of the WRX all-wheel drive performance compact car was not met with the kind of universal acclaim Subaru probably hoped. Nevertheless, it is not without its fans.
As such, Sam, the host of the Sam CarLegion channel on YouTube, has prepared yet another uncanny mix of drag and roll races to ascertain its sporty four-door levels. The orange hoot did have its work cut out for it because the other two rivals were quite unusual. And, of course, it all took place within the same unprepped confines of a former airfield strip, now surrounded by lots of wind-power stations, and located somewhere in Canada.
But let us meet the contestants. The main course of the day is the 2022 Subaru WRX SPT, the latter three letters standing for Subaru Performance Transmission, their fancy way of nicknaming the CVT option. All the rest of the specs are as usual: 2.4-liter flat-four turbo with 271 hp, AWD, and a 3,529 lbs. (1,601 kg) weight, according to the channel’s cards.
The bigger opponent is a 2022 Kia Stinger GT motivated by a 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 good for 368 hp, with AWD and a heftier 4,179 lbs. (1,896 kg) weight. Last, but (hopefully) not least, along came a Volkswagen Jetta GLI packing the smallest 2.0-liter turbo unit and sporting 228 hp, FWD, as well as the smallest weight rating of 3,228 lbs. (1,464 kg). Naturally, now is about the right time to place the bets and check out the digs and rolls.
The former started at the 1:40 and 3:41 marks, and both had the same outcome: Kia’s Stinger GT took off like an AWD rocket (compared to the others, at least), followed by the WRX and the Jetta GLI with some wheelslip galore. Meanwhile, the roll races (at 5:01 and 6:14) painted a slightly different picture where the little Volkswagen actually had a fighting chance – though only against the WRX, not the big Stinger GT!
But let us meet the contestants. The main course of the day is the 2022 Subaru WRX SPT, the latter three letters standing for Subaru Performance Transmission, their fancy way of nicknaming the CVT option. All the rest of the specs are as usual: 2.4-liter flat-four turbo with 271 hp, AWD, and a 3,529 lbs. (1,601 kg) weight, according to the channel’s cards.
The bigger opponent is a 2022 Kia Stinger GT motivated by a 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 good for 368 hp, with AWD and a heftier 4,179 lbs. (1,896 kg) weight. Last, but (hopefully) not least, along came a Volkswagen Jetta GLI packing the smallest 2.0-liter turbo unit and sporting 228 hp, FWD, as well as the smallest weight rating of 3,228 lbs. (1,464 kg). Naturally, now is about the right time to place the bets and check out the digs and rolls.
The former started at the 1:40 and 3:41 marks, and both had the same outcome: Kia’s Stinger GT took off like an AWD rocket (compared to the others, at least), followed by the WRX and the Jetta GLI with some wheelslip galore. Meanwhile, the roll races (at 5:01 and 6:14) painted a slightly different picture where the little Volkswagen actually had a fighting chance – though only against the WRX, not the big Stinger GT!