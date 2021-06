America’s 2022 Subaru Impreza Gets Modest Updates, Pricing Stays the Same

HP

CVT

For the 2022 model year, Subaru has introduced a new Sapphire Blue Pearl finish across the range, which can be combined with a black or ivory interior. The Limited is now offered exclusively as a 5-Door, and pricing remains unchanged.The 2022 Impreza lineup kicks off with the Base model, which starts at $19,755 for the Sedan and $20,255 for the 5-Door, including the destination and delivery charge. It gets standard 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, multi-function display, tire pressure monitoring, and the EyeSight driver assist technology systems.Getting the Premium grade is a $23,155 affair for the Sedan and $23,655 for the 5-Door. Standard gear includes front fog lamps, Si-Drive performance management system and the All-Weather Package, with heated side mirrors, windshield and front seats. Moreover, the 5-Door models get roof rails at no extra cost.The Premium can be specified with a power moonroof, keyless entry & go, 6-way power adjustable driver’s seat, and blind spot detection with lane change assist and rear cross-traffic alert, as part of an option package that carries an MSRP of $1,970.From $24,555 for the Sedan and $23,955 for the 5-Door, the 2022 Impreza Sport becomes available, with its 18-inch wheels, re-tuned suspension, active torque vectoring and others. Both body styles feature an 8-inch infotainment system, keyless entry & go, aluminum pedals, and leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever.The option package that brings power moonroof, Harman Kardon audio, power adjustable driver’s seat, and blind spot detection with lane change assist and rear cross-traffic alert can be had from $2,470.Sitting at the top of the 2022 Impreza family is the Limited 5-Door, with its $27,355 starting price. Things such as the LED DRLs, 17-inch wheels, exterior chrome trim, leather-trimmed cockpit, power adjustable driver’s seat, automatic climate control, and extra safety features are all standard.The $2,350 option pack adds TomTom sat-nav, premium audio and power moonroof.Powering the 2022 Impreza is a 2.0-liter boxer engine , rated at 152and 145 lb-ft (197 Nm) of torque, mated to a manual gearbox or a(continuously variable transmission), depending on the trim level.