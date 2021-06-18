5 The Grandma You Wish You Had - Tries Rallycross

2 Watch Your 2017 Subaru Impreza Hatch or Sedan Being Made in Indiana

More on this:

America’s 2022 Subaru Impreza Gets Modest Updates, Pricing Stays the Same

The 2022 Subaru Impreza is set to arrive at dealers nationwide this summer. In the meantime, though, the automaker has released the official pricing and details on the only compact car in America equipped with standard all-wheel drive in every trim level. 12 photos



The 2022 Impreza lineup kicks off with the Base model, which



Getting the Premium grade is a $23,155 affair for the Sedan and $23,655 for the 5-Door. Standard gear includes front fog lamps, Si-Drive performance management system and the All-Weather Package, with heated side mirrors, windshield and front seats. Moreover, the 5-Door models get roof rails at no extra cost.



The Premium can be specified with a power moonroof, keyless entry & go, 6-way power adjustable driver’s seat, and blind spot detection with lane change assist and rear cross-traffic alert, as part of an option package that carries an MSRP of $1,970.



From $24,555 for the Sedan and $23,955 for the 5-Door, the 2022



The option package that brings power moonroof, Harman Kardon audio, power adjustable driver’s seat, and blind spot detection with lane change assist and rear cross-traffic alert can be had from $2,470.



Sitting at the top of the 2022



The $2,350 option pack adds TomTom sat-nav, premium audio and power moonroof.



Powering the 2022 Impreza is a 2.0-liter HP and 145 lb-ft (197 Nm) of torque, mated to a manual gearbox or a CVT (continuously variable transmission), depending on the trim level. For the 2022 model year, Subaru has introduced a new Sapphire Blue Pearl finish across the range, which can be combined with a black or ivory interior. The Limited is now offered exclusively as a 5-Door, and pricing remains unchanged.The 2022 Impreza lineup kicks off with the Base model, which starts at $19,755 for the Sedan and $20,255 for the 5-Door, including the destination and delivery charge. It gets standard 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, multi-function display, tire pressure monitoring, and the EyeSight driver assist technology systems.Getting the Premium grade is a $23,155 affair for the Sedan and $23,655 for the 5-Door. Standard gear includes front fog lamps, Si-Drive performance management system and the All-Weather Package, with heated side mirrors, windshield and front seats. Moreover, the 5-Door models get roof rails at no extra cost.The Premium can be specified with a power moonroof, keyless entry & go, 6-way power adjustable driver’s seat, and blind spot detection with lane change assist and rear cross-traffic alert, as part of an option package that carries an MSRP of $1,970.From $24,555 for the Sedan and $23,955 for the 5-Door, the 2022 Impreza Sport becomes available, with its 18-inch wheels, re-tuned suspension, active torque vectoring and others. Both body styles feature an 8-inch infotainment system, keyless entry & go, aluminum pedals, and leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever.The option package that brings power moonroof, Harman Kardon audio, power adjustable driver’s seat, and blind spot detection with lane change assist and rear cross-traffic alert can be had from $2,470.Sitting at the top of the 2022 Impreza family is the Limited 5-Door, with its $27,355 starting price. Things such as the LED DRLs, 17-inch wheels, exterior chrome trim, leather-trimmed cockpit, power adjustable driver’s seat, automatic climate control, and extra safety features are all standard.The $2,350 option pack adds TomTom sat-nav, premium audio and power moonroof.Powering the 2022 Impreza is a 2.0-liter boxer engine , rated at 152and 145 lb-ft (197 Nm) of torque, mated to a manual gearbox or a(continuously variable transmission), depending on the trim level.

load press release