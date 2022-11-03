Lightning Motorcycles Partners With Enevate to Deliver an Ultra Fast-Charging Battery

EV manufacturers keep popping up worldwide to meet the demands of an increasingly electrified market. However, some companies, especially startups, end up overselling their products and underdelivering. One of these cases is Lightning Motorcycles – the brand revealed its LS-218 model as the "fastest production motorcycle" and launched the budget-friendly Strike model. Lightning seemingly disappeared during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The company downsized its California-based business and relocated to the Corbin saddle company HQ. However, despite its track record, the company is still alive and well and reaching new milestones.
Lightning Motorcycles partnered with Niobium specialist CBMM to attempt a new land-speed record. It also submitted a design patent for a potential new electric adventure bike and a fully enclosed motorcycle early this year.
Lightning Motorcycles has partnered up with Enevate to commercialize groundbreaking battery technology. Enevate is a battery innovation company focusing on "extreme" fast charging and high energy density battery technologies for EVs and other markets. The partnership led to Lightning equipping the Strike Carbon motorcycle with advanced lithium-ion cells.
Lightning's engineering team has been working with Enevate's scientists and engineers since last year to achieve this feat.
As part of the testing process, Enevate integrated a 24-kWh battery pack into the Strike Carbon two-wheeler. Four hundred amps were delivered at nearly 5C charge rate. The results were mindblowing – charge time was less than 10 minutes and provided a 135-mile (217-km) range.
Charge times for electric motorcycles are usually between one and four hours. The two companies have combined their capabilities to create a prototype that managed to ride for over 1,000 miles (1,609 miles) on the road while recharging at 350kW public stations.
Lightning Motorcycles Corp. CEO and Founder Richard Hatfield said, "This has been an outstanding partnership with Enevate as together we push the boundaries in e-motorcycle innovation by achieving the fastest motorcycle charging rate reached from a public charger."
So, how does Enevate's technology work? Long story short, it uses an innovative, multi-layer design that allows more energy to be packed into a single cell. The company's silicon-dominant anode requires much less space than the conventionally used graphite anode.
The new technology is low-cost, has additional safety benefits, and can operate in low-temperature environments. Moreover, it delivers up to 26% less carbon dioxide emissions.
