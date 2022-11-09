The Cream Rises to the Top as Subaru Earns Industry Safety Accolades Again

For over a decade, cars built by the Japanese-based Subaru have been a common site on the list of awards the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) puts out for Top Safety Pick (TSP) and Top Safety Pick+, and the most recent lists are no different.
Subaru earned Top Safety Pick+ for its 2023 Legacy, 2023 Outback, and 2022 WRX, with all three garnering a 'superior' rating for front crash protection when equipped with EyeSight (Subaru's EyeSight technology utilizes a set of dual color cameras mounted near the rearview mirror. The cameras scan the road ahead for unanticipated dangers).
The flagship Legacy U.S. model has at the least been a Top Safety Pick winner for 17 consecutive years while the Outback has earned a TSP award for 14 consecutive years. For its part, the WRX with optional EyeSight, received its initial award.
All told the company earned awards for 9 models with at least a Top Safety Pick, including the 2023 Crosstrek Hybrid (TSP+), 2023 Forester, 2022 BRZ (TSP+) 2022 Ascent, and the 2023 Impreza five-door and 2023 Crosstrek, both with EyeSight and specific headlights.
Cars must receive a 'Good' rating in all six of the crashworthiness standards set by the IIHS; headlight ratings in either 'Good' or 'Acceptable' and 'Advanced' or Superior' in both vehicle-to-vehicle and daytime vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash evaluations. Vehicles with 'Good' or 'Acceptable' headlights are awarded the 'Plus' designation.
Both the TSP and TSP+ requirements were most recently updated with stricter criteria in 2020. Due to the stricter standards, the list of TSP+ was significantly shorter than the previous year.
Nonetheless, Subaru continues to pump out safe vehicles across its entire line of automobile models year after year. In fact, the company has received an industry-leading 66 Top Safety Pick+ awards for U.S. and Canadian models as of October 2022.
For context, the IIHS is a non-profit organization formed by the automobile insurance industry and is not to be confused with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which is a U.S Government agency.
