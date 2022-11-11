VinFast Plans to Electrify LA Auto Show With Four All-Electric SUVs

We last wrote about Vietnamese automaker VinFast as recently as this past September here on autoevolution and reported the company delivered its first all-electric SUV on home soil, with the first 100 vehicles off the assembly line earmarked for local consumers.
The report also included a timeline for delivery plans of the first 5,000 of its VF8 SUV to begin their journey across the pond to the U.S. sometime this month.
There is no update as to the exact date the VF8 will depart the Southeast Asia port of Haiphong, but we did hear from the company itself about the upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show being held November 17-28 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
The company will occupy the center of the convention center's south hall (Booth 216) to show off four of its all-electric SUV models, the VF6, VF7, VF8, and VF9. While U.S. consumers are somewhat familiar with the larger VF8 and VF9 models, this will be the first opportunity for them to witness the interior and exterior of the Torino Design-crafted VF6 and VF7.
Last year at the show, VinFast introduced the VF8 to the California market and attendees this year will have the opportunity to experience a VF8 ride-along on the test track.
Mdm. Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vingroup Vice Chairwoman and VinFast Chairwoman said: "Returning to the LAAS 2022 one year after revealing our EV brand, we want to show global audiences that the future of mobility is about to become a reality, and VF 8 vehicles are about to be delivered to customers all over the world. With four electric SUVs across all segments, flexible sales policies – with batteries included or with a battery subscription – VinFast offers diverse options to consumers, helping them easily access high-quality electric vehicles, reasonable prices and excellent service to move toward a greener and more sustainable future.”
"We have been watching VinFast's development since its launch at LA Auto Show 2021 and are very excited about what VinFast will bring to this year's exhibition. Their commitment to the consumer experience paired with their support of electric vehicles is highlighted throughout their company. We are proud to accompany VinFast on their global electrification journey, promoting consumers to adopt and use electric vehicles towards a greener and more sustainable future,” said Ms. Lisa Kaz, Owner and CEO of the LA Auto Show shared.
Since the reveal of the VF8 and VF9 last year, the company has logged reservations for over 65,000 vehicles globally.
VinFast is not entering the vast and hugely competitive U.S. market without a unique angle. The company has opted to offer consumers the ability to enter into a subscription battery contract that will lower the initial cost of the vehicle.
In the plan, the cost of the battery will be excluded from the price of the vehicle. The customer will then pay a monthly subscription fee to VinFast, who will be responsible for battery repairs, maintenance, and replacement for the life of the vehicle.
The monthly subscription for the VF8 is $169, while the VF9 is $219 and is transferable if the vehicle is sold. The price is fixed for the life of the vehicle as long as a reservation is made by the end of 2022. Subscription costs for the VF6 and VF7 have not been published.
The company also has a smaller VF5 in its lineup, however, it appears to be not included in the exhibit at the LA Auto Show.
