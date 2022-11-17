Alfa Romeo Debuts “Efficient Sportiness,” aka the Fresh Tonale Plug-In Hybrid Q4

Alfa Romeo has introduced the new Tonale Plug-In Hybrid Q4 and quickly turned the little PHEV crossover SUV into an expression of “efficient sportiness,” complete with 50 miles (80 km) of EV range.
Designed as their “first step towards the sportiness of the future,” the new version was envisioned with “total freedom of movement.” As such, the Italian automaker promises emissions of just 26g/km of CO2 to make sure it can access any city center without restrictions, plus a full EV range complimented by a total journey of more than 600 km (373 miles) in “non-urban” use case scenarios.
Naturally, the Tonale PHEV is also the brand’s latest milestone from the “zero to zero” strategy, going fast from no electrified vehicles (earlier this year) to a full range of zero-emission vehicles in 2027. Positioned as the sportiest Tonale version in the family, the Stellantis company claims this PHEV holds to Alfa Romeo’s inherently feisty DNA.
As such, the PHEV powertrain mixes the 1.3-liter MultiAir turbo mill with a six-speed auto transmission and an electric motor sending its power to the rear wheels. Combined, they churn up to 280 ponies, and the 306-volt, 15.5 kWh lithium-ion battery can be fully charged in under 2.5 hours with the 7.4 kW onboard charger.
The Q4 electrified AWD system sees the ICE send its oomph to the front wheels. Meanwhile, the electric motor drives the rear axle to provide Alfa’s “trademark driving pleasure, ensuring best-in-class agility, lightness, and driving dynamics.” Speaking of the latter, the Tonale Plug-In Hybrid Q4 sprints to 100 kph (62 mph) in 6.2 seconds and tops out at 135 kph (84 mph) in EV mode or 206 kph (128 mph) when acting as a regular HEV.
No pricing or first delivery details have been revealed, yet, but Alfa Romeo did also announce the introduction of a Tonale Plug-in Hybrid Q4 Edizione Speciale launch series based on the Veloce trim. It also has titanium inserts, special badges, 20-inch alloy wheels, red Brembo brake calipers, and more.
Naturally, the Tonale PHEV is also the brand’s latest milestone from the “zero to zero” strategy, going fast from no electrified vehicles (earlier this year) to a full range of zero-emission vehicles in 2027. Positioned as the sportiest Tonale version in the family, the Stellantis company claims this PHEV holds to Alfa Romeo’s inherently feisty DNA.
As such, the PHEV powertrain mixes the 1.3-liter MultiAir turbo mill with a six-speed auto transmission and an electric motor sending its power to the rear wheels. Combined, they churn up to 280 ponies, and the 306-volt, 15.5 kWh lithium-ion battery can be fully charged in under 2.5 hours with the 7.4 kW onboard charger.
The Q4 electrified AWD system sees the ICE send its oomph to the front wheels. Meanwhile, the electric motor drives the rear axle to provide Alfa’s “trademark driving pleasure, ensuring best-in-class agility, lightness, and driving dynamics.” Speaking of the latter, the Tonale Plug-In Hybrid Q4 sprints to 100 kph (62 mph) in 6.2 seconds and tops out at 135 kph (84 mph) in EV mode or 206 kph (128 mph) when acting as a regular HEV.
No pricing or first delivery details have been revealed, yet, but Alfa Romeo did also announce the introduction of a Tonale Plug-in Hybrid Q4 Edizione Speciale launch series based on the Veloce trim. It also has titanium inserts, special badges, 20-inch alloy wheels, red Brembo brake calipers, and more.