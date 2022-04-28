Produced between 1991 and 1996 for the 1992 and 1996 model years, the fifth-generation Bronco features a body-on-frame chassis derived from the F-150. The final Bronco with F-Series componentry, the fifth gen also happens to be collectible as long as you can find a tip-top example.
An example such as the 1995 model currently listed on Bring a Trailer. Delivered to Berbee’s Freeway Ford in Denver, the pickup truck-based utility vehicle had one previous owner before the current owner’s acquisition in 2022. Spotless and laser straight from every angle, this green-and-silver blast from the not-so-distant past shows fewer than 4,700 miles on the odometer, which converts to approximately 7,564 kilometers in the metric system.
The Bronco further boasts the original window sticker, which lists $21,285 as the base price and $25,720 including destination charge and options. Adjusted for inflation, make that $48,520 nowadays. The highest bid on the auction website currently stands at $41,000 with six days left on the ticker.
Glancing over the window sticker, we can see that the Preferred Equipment Package 684A is the single most expensive option because it comes with loads of goodies. The list starts with climate control and continues with a rear-window defroster, spare tire and carrier, privacy glass, electric mirrors, power locks and windows, as well as an AM/FM radio and cassette player.
The 5.8-liter V8 is listed at $220 while the four-speed automatic transmission retailed at 925 freedom eagles. The 351ci Windsor is a stout engine that cranks out a meager 210 ponies and 325 pound-feet (441 Nm).
A dual-range transfer case and a limited-slip rear differential with a 3.55:1 final drive also have to be mentioned, along with a four-spoke airbag steering wheel mounted to a tilt-adjustable steering column. Specified in gray cloth with a matching dashboard, this Bronco is equipped with Goodyear Wrangler RT/S tires wrapped around 15-inch polished aluminum wheels.
Last, but certainly not least, the sale includes two sets of keys, a clean Illinois title, and a Carfax that shows no accidents or other damage.
The Bronco further boasts the original window sticker, which lists $21,285 as the base price and $25,720 including destination charge and options. Adjusted for inflation, make that $48,520 nowadays. The highest bid on the auction website currently stands at $41,000 with six days left on the ticker.
Glancing over the window sticker, we can see that the Preferred Equipment Package 684A is the single most expensive option because it comes with loads of goodies. The list starts with climate control and continues with a rear-window defroster, spare tire and carrier, privacy glass, electric mirrors, power locks and windows, as well as an AM/FM radio and cassette player.
The 5.8-liter V8 is listed at $220 while the four-speed automatic transmission retailed at 925 freedom eagles. The 351ci Windsor is a stout engine that cranks out a meager 210 ponies and 325 pound-feet (441 Nm).
A dual-range transfer case and a limited-slip rear differential with a 3.55:1 final drive also have to be mentioned, along with a four-spoke airbag steering wheel mounted to a tilt-adjustable steering column. Specified in gray cloth with a matching dashboard, this Bronco is equipped with Goodyear Wrangler RT/S tires wrapped around 15-inch polished aluminum wheels.
Last, but certainly not least, the sale includes two sets of keys, a clean Illinois title, and a Carfax that shows no accidents or other damage.