2022 Ford Bronco With JB4 Tune, Blow-Off Valve Sounds Rad

With premium fuel in the tank, the Bronco with the 2.3L EB cranks out 300 horsepower and 330 pound-feet (447 Nm). Customers who prefer the regular stuff will have to make do with 275 hp and 315 lb-ft (427 Nm).
Although the 2.3-liter EcoBoost is mighty fine completely stock, the aftermarket is much obliged to squeeze out a few more ponies from the cast-aluminum powerplant. Burger Motorsports, for example, recommends their JB4 plug-and-play tuner and a blow-off valve for extra pshh pshh noises.
Currently listed at $99 for competition applications only, the blow-off valve causes the unused charge air to vent out. CNC machined out of billet aluminum and finished in anodized black to match the rest of the engine bay, the BMS BOV is pretty straightforward to install. Remove the bypass solenoid, mount the BOV, then fasten things up with three bolts.
The JB4 is also listed as a racing product as well. Made in the U.S. and backed up by a five-year warranty, the $529 tuner is available with a $40 data cable or a $149 smartphone kit. Compatible with all driving modes, including towing, this device promises unchanged gas mileage during normal driving.
Data accessed by the JB4 includes throttle position, timing advance, the air/fuel ratio, fuel trims, engine knock, the gear, and so forth. Compatible with the 2.7-liter EcoBoost as well, this fellow includes maps for the factory tuning, 91 octane, 93 octane, E85 mixtures, and even race gas.
There’s also a user-adjustable custom tuning map, and customers are further treated to a water/methanol injection tuning map. Capable of reading and deleting fault codes, the JB4 was proven to have 309.34 horsepower and 374.42 pound-feet (508 Nm) of torque in the go-faster shop’s four-door Bronco.
To whom it may concern, the baseline figures are 247.64 horsepower and 304.57 pound-feet (413 Nm). As for the 2.7-liter EcoBoost, make that 346.38 horsepower and 441.34 pound-feet (598 Nm) stock or 391.6 horsepower and 514.88 pound-feet (698 Nm) with the BMS JB4 tuner.
