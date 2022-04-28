Classic 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback Now Turning Into a Crazy DIY Black Coyote

There is nothing like being able to build the project car of your dreams with your own two hands – this is probably the ultimate setup for a DIY vehicle enthusiast. But there are always limits to what you can achieve.
For example, as far as we can tell from his social media reel, Pedro Gonzalez (aka gonzalezbeastin on social media) is a family man that loads all of his usual assets into a 2015 Ford F-150 pickup truck. However, this is not why Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, recently took us on a quick journey of rendering-to-reality discovery and also mentioned Mr. Gonzales in the description.
Instead, he was there for different reasons, one of them being a 1985 Ford Mustang Fox body Notchback that already looks ready for road trips and the other one a work-in-progress 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback that is turning out one swell of a Coyote-swapped (plus Roush-supercharged, if we read the hashtag hints correctly) beast, one DIY video at the time.
No worries, everything is neatly embedded below, and you can always visit the owner’s page for more updates on the build progress. Until then, let us also rejoice at the CGI sight of the virtually completed ‘Stang, which is yet another cool rendering-to-reality example we love to see happening. Yep, and it even has the same background as the author’s “Two-Face” orange/black Pontiac GTO that recently flexed its widebody muscle in a naturally slammed way.
Well, this one is looking way subtler, if you ask us. And it is probably for the better – since there is good progress on the Mustang being made while the GTO is still waiting for the build to start, more than a year after initially being digitally envisioned for the very first time. Anyway, the Blue Oval we now see here against the vintage backdrop is going to sport a serious black color – but with racing stripes, just to show something is amiss.
Of course, keen observers might also notice the other clues: ESR wheels packing Toyo tires or the Wilwood disc brakes with blue calipers…
