Ford Bronco Gets Stuck on Frenchman Bay Sandbar, Becomes Impromptu Submarine

On Saturday, the owner of a four-door Ford Bronco decided to drive into Frenchman Bay to make some donuts on the sandbar. With the tide low, it seemed a good idea at the time. But on the other hand, the silver-painted Outer Banks in the featured photos wasn’t properly equipped for the job.
From the looks of it, we’re dealing with a non-Sasquatch Package specification that features 18- by 7.5-inch aluminum wheels mounted with Bridgestone Dueler A/T rubber boots. The occupants may have made it out safely, but on the other hand, the vehicle wouldn’t nudge out of the sand.
The high tide ensued, completely submerging the off-road utility vehicle. Pretty much every chip and electronic part was damaged, and photographs taken by Kip Wing for Aerial Aesthetic reveal oil and fuel in the water. Given these circumstances, multiple floatation devices were fitted to the Bronco to bring it close to shore. Stuck between Bar Island and Bar Harbor, the Bronco was towed out of the water at low tide on Monday afternoon.
WDEA AM 1370 reports that Les Foss from Island Towing rescued the Bronco after spending three days completely submerged. Acadia National Park’s over the weekend, this vehicle is likely to be written off by the insurance company. Considering that a four-door Outer Banks starts at $42,950 excluding destination charge and extras, that’s one pricy donut attempt.
Revived after a 25-year hiatus, the Bronco is the first application of the T6.2 platform shared with the all-new Ranger and Everest. Available in precisely eight trim levels for the 2022 model year, the off-road rig can be had with a crawler-gear manual or the 10-speed automatic tranny from the Explorer.
The crème de la crème is the Raptor, which flaunts 37-inch tires and HOSS 4.0 suspension with Fox Live Valve 3.1 internal bypass dampers. Under the hood, the range-topping variant packs a 3.0-liter V6 with 400-plus ponies.
