This 1967 Ford Mustang Is an Intriguing Estate Find, Selling at No Reserve

First-generation Mustangs are obviously among the most sought-after models in the restoration business, and it obviously makes no sense to discuss all the reasons for the whole thing.
This is why this 1967 Mustang is a model that could tickle many people’s fancies, especially given it’s been pulled from an estate.
The car looks like it begs for full restoration, but on the other hand, the seller hasn’t provided too many specifics on its current condition.
For example, what we certainly know is the Mustang exhibits small dings and dents, but on the other hand, it’s believed to be rather solid. In other words, you shouldn’t be too worried about the rust, but on the other hand, you’d better inspect it thoroughly before the purchase anyway.
Now let’s talk a little bit about the engine.
The car appears to come with a six-cylinder, which for the model year 1967 means it should be a 200 (3.2-liter). On the other hand, there’s a chance this isn’t actually the original engine, as even the seller mentioned a 302 in the specifications of the car, so maybe the unit under the hood was downgraded to a six-cylinder?
Given only a few tidbits have been shared, and eBay seller neweraestateliquidation hasn’t actually answered many big questions, it’s hard to tell if the car is still all-original or not. And of course, the only way to figure out if everything is still in place is to go check it out in person with a trip to California.
If anything, the Mustang is selling at no reserve, which means that the netizen submitting the top bid is free to take the car home. At this point, however, the digital fight has only attracted a handful of bids, with the top offer barely exceeding $3,000. The auction is scheduled to come to an end in 6 days, so most likely, the price will increase a little bit as the listing gains more exposure.
The car looks like it begs for full restoration, but on the other hand, the seller hasn’t provided too many specifics on its current condition.
For example, what we certainly know is the Mustang exhibits small dings and dents, but on the other hand, it’s believed to be rather solid. In other words, you shouldn’t be too worried about the rust, but on the other hand, you’d better inspect it thoroughly before the purchase anyway.
Now let’s talk a little bit about the engine.
The car appears to come with a six-cylinder, which for the model year 1967 means it should be a 200 (3.2-liter). On the other hand, there’s a chance this isn’t actually the original engine, as even the seller mentioned a 302 in the specifications of the car, so maybe the unit under the hood was downgraded to a six-cylinder?
Given only a few tidbits have been shared, and eBay seller neweraestateliquidation hasn’t actually answered many big questions, it’s hard to tell if the car is still all-original or not. And of course, the only way to figure out if everything is still in place is to go check it out in person with a trip to California.
If anything, the Mustang is selling at no reserve, which means that the netizen submitting the top bid is free to take the car home. At this point, however, the digital fight has only attracted a handful of bids, with the top offer barely exceeding $3,000. The auction is scheduled to come to an end in 6 days, so most likely, the price will increase a little bit as the listing gains more exposure.