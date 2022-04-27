autoevolution
Fox Body Mustang Gets Funky Rendering, Matching Street Art as Coincidence Bonus

27 Apr 2022, 21:04 UTC ·
No need to look any further than Ford and McLaren’s Mustang if we need evidence that Fox Body was a series to remember. Well, no one is going to forget them, anyway, not with the abundance of contemporary projects.
Fox Body Ford Mustang funky project car rendering by demetr0s_designs 16 photos
Over in the real world, the Fox Body Mustang is one of those cases of “love it or hate it, no shades in between.” But judging by the vast use case scenarios, I would say the positive side has already won the battle. Across the virtual realm, some pixel masters have even developed true digital obsessions for the series, usually for all the right reasons.

However, that is not the case here with Sean Demetros, the self-taught 3D virtual artist better known as demetr0s_designs on social media, who simply chose the legendary Fox Body third-generation Ford Mustang as a natural continuation of his cool Americana-focused CGI April series. As a reminder, he already dabbled with an impractical JK-iteration Jeep Wrangler that turned into a slammed, wide twin-turbo work of digital art.

Then, he also convinced a Shelby Daytona that huge carbon aero works best when honoring its racer legacy, Time Attack style. But those were just appetizers, as the CGI expert then continued with the heavyweights: a blown Dodge Charger Hellcat restomod, as well as a Formula Drift Pontiac Firebird Trans Am! Now, it is – of course – a Blue Oval’s time to shine.

And the Fox Body Ford Mustang certainly did so by adopting a project car attitude with its own funky, custom livery and a “never finishedatmosphere. Even better, after a couple of CGI studio highlights, the author has also “somehow found street art that has a similar color palette to the car.” And it was all plain graffiti luck: “believe me, that wasn’t intentional, but it is a cool coincidence.” Yes, we agree!


Ford Mustang fox body graffiti street art CGI transformation rendering demetr0sdesigns fox body ford mustang
 
 
 
 
 

