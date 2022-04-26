'69 Nova Going on 935 Has the Slammed Widebody Slantnose Chevy Porsche Covered

How does it feel when you are passionate about quirky real-world Rat Rod builds – like a Honda K24-swapped Ford Model Ts or a Toyota 2JZ-equipped Edsel station wagon – and want the love to shine through your CGI as well? Well, just glance at the gallery to get the picture.
Dom Host, the virtual artist better known as altered_intent on social media, has become notorious for his derelict-style, mostly motorsport-inspired digital projects that touch on various subjects – from freshly slammed 2022 Bronco ramp trucks to passenger car restomods that feel like wheeled zombies.
He also finds enough space to push through our blown minds just about anything in between, from “eviscerated” 1960s Mustangs to “evasive” carbon fiber Chrysler 300s. Not long ago, we noticed that he also started expanding his CGI horizons to include more vintage trucks (Ford F-1s, Chevy C10s, and the lot), and now he is again dialing things up to eleven with a little Euro-Americana mashup.
It may not be as quirky-looking as a previously slammed VW Beetle flatbed but – we assure you – that is only at first sight. Well, at the first and second teaser, to be more precise. This is because what we have here is a “Porsche-inspired kit on a ‘69 Nova” – or as anyone remarked and the author later corrected, a third-generation 1969 Chevy II/Nova that seems to be going on Porsche 914 and 935.
Well, diehard Porsche and Chevy fans can rest assured this Slantnose is merely wishful thinking. The digital project is all part of the CGI expert’s continued studies of the Chaos Corona 3D software, and this is just a detail plus a single POV appetizer, as he “will be adding a lot more to this one.” Hopefully, by then, we will also have an answer to the million CGI dollars question: is it front- (Nova), mid- (914), or rear-engined like the Porsche 935?
He also finds enough space to push through our blown minds just about anything in between, from “eviscerated” 1960s Mustangs to “evasive” carbon fiber Chrysler 300s. Not long ago, we noticed that he also started expanding his CGI horizons to include more vintage trucks (Ford F-1s, Chevy C10s, and the lot), and now he is again dialing things up to eleven with a little Euro-Americana mashup.
It may not be as quirky-looking as a previously slammed VW Beetle flatbed but – we assure you – that is only at first sight. Well, at the first and second teaser, to be more precise. This is because what we have here is a “Porsche-inspired kit on a ‘69 Nova” – or as anyone remarked and the author later corrected, a third-generation 1969 Chevy II/Nova that seems to be going on Porsche 914 and 935.
Well, diehard Porsche and Chevy fans can rest assured this Slantnose is merely wishful thinking. The digital project is all part of the CGI expert’s continued studies of the Chaos Corona 3D software, and this is just a detail plus a single POV appetizer, as he “will be adding a lot more to this one.” Hopefully, by then, we will also have an answer to the million CGI dollars question: is it front- (Nova), mid- (914), or rear-engined like the Porsche 935?