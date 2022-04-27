“Galpinized” Ford F-150 Lightnings Get Low or Long-Travel High for New EV Adventures

While GMC and Rivian did beat Ford to the EV pickup truck starting line with the Hummer EV and R1T, the 2022 F-150 Lightning that just went into production at the Rouge Complex is still ahead of a significant pack. Even across the aftermarket realm, it seems, if only virtually for now.
So, on April 26th, 2022, Ford nailed another historic moment – on par with other legends – and its F-Series EV version kicked off production. Way ahead of Tesla’s Cybertruck (although it was announced later) and two other important Detroit peers: 2024 Chevy Silverado EV and Ram EV truck. Well, now that series production is underway, we better prepare for the customization game, right?
Well, it seems the legendary folks over at Galpin Auto Sports (aka GAS, an aftermarket outlet established back in 1946) are equally ahead of the main rivals’ pack – at least on a digital level. With help from Matthew Hoss, a 2D/3D automotive and product visualization specialist (better known as 10.and.2 on social media), they already came up with cool tuning solutions for the 2022 F-150 Lightning.
Hopefully, this is just a teaser of what is going to be possible when the first units get EV-unleashed into the wild. As far as we are concerned, the level of involvement and the brands that were highlighted certainly warrant a second look at the flashes of Lightning that strikeout in crimson and gray or blue and white, depending on your street or off-road tune preferences.
So, the first batch of EV trucks goes after “underground” credentials with a lowered version of the EV F-150 riding on Forgiato Designs aftermarket wheels (of course!). Naturally, the GAS post’s description claims they are “having a hard time deciding our favorite!” Well, this is because the “long-travel” F-150 Lightning might look even better while featuring official SVC Off-Road suspension components and Fifteen52 wheels shod in BF Goodrich K03 tires.
