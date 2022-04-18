Formula Drift Pontiac Trans Am Feels Like a Perfect CGI Match for Torque Drift 2

Formula Drift recently took the familiar background of the streets of Long Beach by storm and the motorsport series also has news for stay-at-home fans. As such, their newest partnership is both traditional and ready to keep up with the futuristic times ahead.
Not long after a not-yet-on-sale (widebody) 2023 Toyota GR Corolla snatched the inaugural 2022 Formula Drift Long Beach victory, the motorsport series came up with something that did not require a fan’s special knowledge or a huge (marketing and) racing budget: a video-game tie-in.
FD’s new partnership with Animoca Brands and Grease Monkey Games means the upcoming Torque Drift 2 video game will become their blockchain breakthrough and bring the official fun to everyone with a little bit of home-brew racing skills. Sure, these NFT ideas might not be as great as what happens in real life, but it sure brings enthusiasts yet another level closer to the action... hopefully.
By the way, everyone knows that even successful video games need constant maintenance and care, so we might have stumbled upon the perfect, unreal first expansion pack vehicle. Sean Demetros, the self-taught 3D virtual artist better known as demetr0s_designs on social media, has nailed a digital project right at the NFT brink of Formula Drift and GMG’s recent announcement... though these two may not even be related!
Instead, the pixel master is still preoccupied with his monthly series where April is seeing him work with American cars. Sure, that means a variety of styles and tunes, from Time Attack Shelby Daytona Cobra Coupes to blown Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat restomods that carry their spare tires in the most obvious track road trip style.
And if those sound outrageous... well, this “completely rebuilt from the ground up” Pontiac Trans Am sure does not make a separate opinion. So, please do not let yourself be fooled by the subtle green hue of the body, as “the only parts that remain from the original vehicle are the body panels and a portion of the dash...”
FD’s new partnership with Animoca Brands and Grease Monkey Games means the upcoming Torque Drift 2 video game will become their blockchain breakthrough and bring the official fun to everyone with a little bit of home-brew racing skills. Sure, these NFT ideas might not be as great as what happens in real life, but it sure brings enthusiasts yet another level closer to the action... hopefully.
By the way, everyone knows that even successful video games need constant maintenance and care, so we might have stumbled upon the perfect, unreal first expansion pack vehicle. Sean Demetros, the self-taught 3D virtual artist better known as demetr0s_designs on social media, has nailed a digital project right at the NFT brink of Formula Drift and GMG’s recent announcement... though these two may not even be related!
Instead, the pixel master is still preoccupied with his monthly series where April is seeing him work with American cars. Sure, that means a variety of styles and tunes, from Time Attack Shelby Daytona Cobra Coupes to blown Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat restomods that carry their spare tires in the most obvious track road trip style.
And if those sound outrageous... well, this “completely rebuilt from the ground up” Pontiac Trans Am sure does not make a separate opinion. So, please do not let yourself be fooled by the subtle green hue of the body, as “the only parts that remain from the original vehicle are the body panels and a portion of the dash...”