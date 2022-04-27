C3 Chevy Corvette Speedster Gets Imagined for a World Where You Don't Need a Top

While it seems that all Chevy fans' eyes are affixed to the trials and tribulations of the modern Corvette, some people still cannot get over their obsessions with classic incarnations. Luckily, there is always CGI therapy to help with the healing process.
In traditional “a warm one, a cold one” fashion, Chevrolet recently kicked off the teasing game for its upcoming electrified Corvette and even confirmed its release for next year, with the full EV model to follow suit. Then, news broke out that because of continued parts supply-related issues, GM again had to stop 2022MY Corvette production…
But over in the virtual world, there are no such woes. And for some, it seems the C8 iteration is even but a distant star of a bright future. There, pixel masters like Oscar Vargas still get obsessed with classic variants of “America’s sports car.” And the virtual artist better known as wb.artist20 on social media has decided to display the addiction, probably hoping that CGI therapy will help cure the longing…
Well, we have no idea if that works or it’s just making him desire a C3 Chevy Corvette Speedster even more. But at least we can fantasize about his digital project belonging in a world where one would never need a top to cover the cockpit goodies anymore.
Of course, this is also merely wishful thinking, just like the light blue C3-generation Speedstar that combines those huge, chromed wheels with a lowered attitude, a tiny windshield, and some burgundy madness for the leather seats and black/woodgrain interior.
As for what hides under the hood or the slick body of this signature Stingray, we dare not even dream of a modern ZR1 swap and other contemporary goodies. Those would probably make sure the wind blows so hard in the driver and passenger’s hair they would need both classic goggles and a vintage helmet to match their outfits with this old-school atmosphere.
