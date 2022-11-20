Lucid Moves In on the Lone Star State Automotive Market With First Studio

More on this:

1 Lucid Gravity Aims To Reshape the Electric Luxury SUV Segment, Offers Supercar Performance

2 Lucid Launches More Affordable Air Touring and Air Pure Specs, Starting MSRP Is $87,400

3 Lucid Is Struggling With More Than Quality Issues: Software Is Also a Headache

4 Lucid Air Will Soon Have Euro NCAP Results, as Vision 2030 Roadmap Revealed

5 Lucid Posts a Q3 Net Loss of $670 Million, Still on Track to Reach 2022 Production Target