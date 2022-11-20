Lucid Moves In on the Lone Star State Automotive Market With First Studio

The Newark, California-based luxury electric vehicle manufacturer continues to open retail outlets the company calls 'studios' with the latest being the first in the state of Texas.
The location that opened yesterday November 19, at Legacy West just north of Dallas in the affluent suburb of Plano, Texas will be the company's 29th North American location and the 32nd globally. You can tour a Lucid Studio in the video below.
“We look forward to serving the people of Texas and introducing consumers to the full Lucid Air lineup, including the recently unveiled Air Pure and Touring at a more accessible price point,” said Zak Edson, Lucid’s VP of sales and service. The studio features a 4K VR configurator offering Lucid’s Virtual Reality Experience—which “combines the physical and virtual worlds to showcase seamless personalization of everything from interior finishes and materials to exterior color," as reported by Dallas Innovates.
Lucid has taken a page from the Tesla playbook that circumvents a dealer network that U.S. automakers have relied on for decades to sell and service their automobiles. Theoretically, the manufacturer eliminates the 'middleman' so to speak, but also must absorb the carrying cost of excess inventory as Tesla is currently experiencing in China. It remains to be seen if this approach will be financially viable as the the market for electric vehicles expands.
The opening of Lucid Studios began in 2020 with the opening of its first location, the Silicon Valley Studio located at the company's global headquarters in Newark.
Lucid seems to be moving in the right direction despite the industry-wide supply chain challenges. The Lucid Group, maker of the Lucid Air claims to have the longest range electric vehicle on the market, reported some positive news recently.
At the end of Q3, the company reported producing 2.282 vehicles at its AMP-1 Casa Grande, Arizona, facility, more than three times what was produced in Q2. They also delivered 1,398 vehicles versus 679 in Q2. Despite having a reported 37,000 customer reservations, one would have to wonder why the company is not delivering all of the vehicles it is manufacturing.
The move into the Texas market will surely add to those numbers as Texas is one of the largest car markets in the U.S..
“We look forward to serving the people of Texas and introducing consumers to the full Lucid Air lineup, including the recently unveiled Air Pure and Touring at a more accessible price point,” said Zak Edson, Lucid’s VP of sales and service. The studio features a 4K VR configurator offering Lucid’s Virtual Reality Experience—which “combines the physical and virtual worlds to showcase seamless personalization of everything from interior finishes and materials to exterior color," as reported by Dallas Innovates.
Lucid has taken a page from the Tesla playbook that circumvents a dealer network that U.S. automakers have relied on for decades to sell and service their automobiles. Theoretically, the manufacturer eliminates the 'middleman' so to speak, but also must absorb the carrying cost of excess inventory as Tesla is currently experiencing in China. It remains to be seen if this approach will be financially viable as the the market for electric vehicles expands.
The opening of Lucid Studios began in 2020 with the opening of its first location, the Silicon Valley Studio located at the company's global headquarters in Newark.
Lucid seems to be moving in the right direction despite the industry-wide supply chain challenges. The Lucid Group, maker of the Lucid Air claims to have the longest range electric vehicle on the market, reported some positive news recently.
At the end of Q3, the company reported producing 2.282 vehicles at its AMP-1 Casa Grande, Arizona, facility, more than three times what was produced in Q2. They also delivered 1,398 vehicles versus 679 in Q2. Despite having a reported 37,000 customer reservations, one would have to wonder why the company is not delivering all of the vehicles it is manufacturing.
The move into the Texas market will surely add to those numbers as Texas is one of the largest car markets in the U.S..