Lucid Launches More Affordable Air Touring and Air Pure Specs, Starting MSRP Is $87,400

Lucid Air impressed the world with the 520-mile EPA range and the eye-watering $139,000 price tag for the Grand Touring trim. Since then, Lucid has unveiled more expensive versions of the car and is now ready to launch the two most affordable versions, the Air Touring and Air Pure.
Lucid designed its Air sedan to be one of the most aerodynamic production vehicles on Earth and, as a consequence, the most efficient. It succeeded with the first Air Grand Touring, which impressed everyone with its 520-mile EPA range. Despite having more than enough reservations to cover the entire production capacity for a couple of years, Lucid knew from the start that $139,000 was a price tag that would put many people away.
That’s why the Air was conceived as a five-trim lineup, which, up until now, was missing its most affordable two cars. Lucid released an even more expensive Air Grand Touring Performance, with an MSRP of $179,000, before unleashing the three-motor beast Air-Sapphire that costs $249,000. Now, Lucid has announced that it has already started deliveries of the more affordable Air Touring, and next month it will have the base model Air Pure ready to fly.
The Air Touring and Air Pure are more than just equipment levels in the Lucid Air lineup. Lucid announced their development helped the startup lower the drag coefficient across the entire range to a landmark 0.197. This makes Lucid Air models the most aerodynamically efficient production cars. The Lucid Air Touring keeps the 4.6 miles (7.4 km) per kWh efficiency as the Lucid Grand Touring, albeit at a more affordable price point.
The most anticipated model of the two Air flavors launched today is the Air Pure, thanks to its starting price of $87,400. Available at launch in December with a dual motor, all-wheel-drive configuration, the Air Pure delivers 480 horsepower and offers an EPA range of 410 miles thanks to Lucid’s Long Range Battery Pack with 18 battery modules. Moreover, Lucid’s Wunderbox technology allows it to add 200 miles of range in just 15 minutes of DC fast charging.
Air Pure comes standard with the DreamDrive advanced driver assistance system and can be upgraded to DreamDrive Pro. Its most distinctive feature is arguably the absence of the glass roof, with the all-metal top made entirely of aluminum. A new color, Fathom Blue, will also debut with Air Pure. In 2023, Lucid will also offer a rear-wheel-drive version of the Air Pure.
Lucid Air Touring, already delivering to customers this month, has a starting price of $107,400 and aims to be the middle ground in the Lucid Air range. The dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrain delivers 620 horsepower and can accelerate the vehicle from 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) in just 3.4 seconds, 0.4 seconds faster than Air Pure. The same battery allows it to go as far as 425 miles, leveraging the best efficiency in the Lucid Air lineup. The Air Touring is also offered with an all-metal roof as standard but, unlike the Air Pure, can be upgraded to the optional Glass Canopy.
