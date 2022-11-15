Lucid Gravity Aims To Reshape the Luxury SUV Segment With Supercar Performance

Lucid names its vehicles after natural elements, so it makes sense that the Gravity SUV will soon join the Air sedan. The seven-seat luxury SUV promises exhilarating performance and an unprecedented electric range.
Lucid Motors has set new standards regarding electric range and efficiency with the Air Grand Touring. Its latest models in the lineup boast a record 0.197 drag coefficient, which is key to offering the longest range available to a production electric vehicle. Lucid’s next model is the Gravity SUV, which will further build upon the Air’s qualities. Lucid boasts about having “more range than any other EV (except for those from Lucid),” which makes us believe it will not match the 520 miles (837 km) of the Air Grand Touring.
Nevertheless, this doesn’t mean it will be less impressive. According to company CEO Peter Rawlinson, the Gravity SUV will “impact the world of luxury SUVs, setting new benchmarks across the board.” Lucid claims it will offer a previously unattainable combination of supercar performance and seating for up to seven adults while extending Air’s lead in luxury, spaciousness, performance, and efficiency. We’ll need to wait a little longer to verify these claims because Lucid has yet to finalize the design and specifications.
The company offered some cues about what to expect from the future luxury SUV in its lineup. The Lucid Space Concept on the Gravity SUV means the occupants can arrange the seats as they see fit. The system will offer flexible seating configurations for five, six, or seven adults in two- and three-row seating configurations. Gravity will also feature the next-generation Glass Cockpit high-resolution displays powered by an improved version of the Lucid UX software interface.
“It is both a supercar in disguise and an SUV with flexible passenger and cargo space that seems impossibly big relative to the exterior size of the vehicle,” said Derek Jenkins, Senior Vice President, Design, Lucid Group. “And it does this all with Lucid’s distinctive post-luxury design, inspired by California.”
The Lucid Gravity will land in North America in 2024, with reservations opening in early 2023. There’s no word yet on the pricing, but expect to sit above the Air at every trim level. Lucid will offer more information about the Gravity lineup when reservations open. In the meantime, Lucid will need to step up expansion work at its AMP-1 factory in Casa Grande, Arizona.
