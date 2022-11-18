Toyota 'GR Prius' Keeps All That Tasty and Feisty Corolla DNA, Despite Being a PHEV

While some are already preparing for the debut of the season to be jolly, we should all remember that autumn is not over yet, and we can still tally the late fall’s benefits.
As far as the automotive industry is concerned, two major events are keeping the headlines these days. One is, of course, the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show, and be sure to check our live coverage of the event to keep up to date with all the novelties. The other is the international presentation of the all-new fifth-generation Toyota Prius, the ‘Hybrid Reborn,’ which has a sleek new design, a much better interior, as well as feistier 1.8-liter and 2.0-liter HEV (193 hp) or PHEV (220 hp) powertrain options.
As such, it is only natural for everyone to be taking an interest in the various options, and that certainly includes the alternate universe of the imaginative virtual artist realm. Some of them are still busy praising the new looks, commending Toyota for a job well done but others are much keener on taking a CGI jab at the Prius goodies and showcasing their vision.
One of the more interesting transformations comes from the digital artist better known as Theottle on social media, who has decided to CGI-rework the newly introduced fifth-gen Toyota Prius PHEV Prime into a true GR. His pipe dream, in a nutshell, is he feels pretty confident that a mild-sporty Prius GR Sport might happen one day, unlike the option of a fully-fledged Toyota GR Prius that would join the GR Yaris and GR Corolla family.
Alas, the pixel master still dares to quest in his latest behind-the-scenes making-of video (embedded below). So, we are now faced with a pretty muscular Prius plug-in hybrid (PHEV Prime in the United States), which garnered a lot of digital GR Corolla DNA and did not even relinquish the more outrageous traits, such as the polarizing triple exhaust!
As such, it is only natural for everyone to be taking an interest in the various options, and that certainly includes the alternate universe of the imaginative virtual artist realm. Some of them are still busy praising the new looks, commending Toyota for a job well done but others are much keener on taking a CGI jab at the Prius goodies and showcasing their vision.
One of the more interesting transformations comes from the digital artist better known as Theottle on social media, who has decided to CGI-rework the newly introduced fifth-gen Toyota Prius PHEV Prime into a true GR. His pipe dream, in a nutshell, is he feels pretty confident that a mild-sporty Prius GR Sport might happen one day, unlike the option of a fully-fledged Toyota GR Prius that would join the GR Yaris and GR Corolla family.
Alas, the pixel master still dares to quest in his latest behind-the-scenes making-of video (embedded below). So, we are now faced with a pretty muscular Prius plug-in hybrid (PHEV Prime in the United States), which garnered a lot of digital GR Corolla DNA and did not even relinquish the more outrageous traits, such as the polarizing triple exhaust!