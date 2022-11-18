Ford Recalls 450,000 F-150 Trucks Because Their Windshield Wiper Motors May Fail

On March 4th, the Ford Motor Company announced a safety recall to address inoperative windshield wiper motors fitted to F-150 vehicles built from January 8th, 2020 through March 22nd, 2021. The Dearborn-based automaker then initiated an investigation to monitor the field performance of half-ton trucks produced after the aforementioned recall’s cut-off date.
Through June, the rate of reports remained fairly low, not demonstrating an increasing trend. But through October, the safety boffins identified an increasing number of inoperative windshield wiper motor failure reports.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration stepped in, contacting the Ford Motor Company for more information regarding no fewer than six vehicle owner questionnaires alleging failures. The report rate was approximately 2.3 R/1000 in October, with higher rates for certain periods of production coinciding with supplier quality concerns.
Come October 13th, the Blue Oval was aware of 1,378 warranty reports globally, received in the period between May 6th, 2021 and October 12th, 2022. Said reports alleged either inoperative or intermittently functioning windshield wiper motors on vehicles produced between March 23rd, 2021 through August 8th, 2022. Given these circumstances, as well as the safety risk posed by wipers that do not work, Ford decided to issue a field action.
As the headline implies, the Ford Motor Company has taken it upon itself to fix a lot of trucks. The number of potentially involved units is 453,650 as per documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The second-largest automaker in the U.S. estimates that one percent of the population needs replacement windshield wiper motors.
The causal factors that led to inoperative or poorly performing wipers come in the guise of poor-quality wiper motor electric terminals and damage caused by high transient voltage spikes in the wiper motor’s integrated circuit board. ML34-17504-A is the part number of the suspect design. Trico Componentes Sa De Cv still is the supplier of the F-150’s wiper motor. The Mexico-based company implemented corrective actions at its manufacturing facility on August 8th according to the attached report.
Dealers will be informed of this recall on January 3rd. As for affected owners, notifications will be mailed between January 3rd and January 6th.
