New Edge Ford Drags Trackhawk, Old Chevy SS and Mustang, Almost Stomps Everyone

Ubiquitous to the point of turning into a veritable Hall of Famer, the Ford Mustang has gone through seven iterations, so far. And each had their unique ways of expressing themselves.
The original is, well, the original. The second-gen ‘Stang went through the rough patch of the 1970s but ultimately ensured the series’ survival. Its third iteration brought the famous Fox Body style – which is even today an extreme love-or-hate affair. Then there was the sweeping fourth generation, which also has a minor cult following mostly due to the cool looks of the ‘New Edge’ refresh.
The fifth generation brought the renewed retro-modern appeal to new heights and the sixth, current model is way closer to traditional sports cars than some fans would like to admit. And while we are all waiting for the arrival of the ICE-exclusive S650 model, let us take a look at a feisty New Edge ‘Stang.
It was brought to our attention courtesy of the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube, who has one very cool feature from Tulsa Raceway Park in Oklahoma. And it is even better as we are dealing with an Old versus New series of brawls, all treated to the New Edge’s aftermarket-enhanced twist.
To put things into perspective, the first skirmish occurs between the white New Edge Ford and a Chevy SS model. The latter, ultimately, has no chance against the nine-second quarter-mile dragstrip monster, as shown by the 9.513s to 12.197s ETs. But that was just the appetizer, as up comes next (from the 0:59 mark) a fiery orange first-gen Mustang that also plays the custom game like a boss.
This skirmish is way more balanced, but the ‘younger’ Mustang ultimately prevails, hence the 9.115 versus 9.362s victory. Well, the New Edge almost stomped everyone at the track that day, save for the Mopar hero that came out to play during the final attempt shown in the video embedded below (at the 1:37 mark).
